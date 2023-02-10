Odessan has manslaughter charge dismissed

Feb. 9—An Odessa man indicted on an intoxication manslaughter charge in 2020 pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving while intoxicated Feb. 3 and the more serious charge was dismissed.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Alan Adrian Aguirre, 23, was driving north on Tripp Avenue in a Nissan Murano on Oct. 10, 2019 when he turned in front of motorcyclist Timmy Daniels, 54, and Daniels struck the rear of his vehicle.

Daniels, who wasn't wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation revealed Aguirre was intoxicated.

After entering his guilty plea, Aguirre was sentenced to 180 days in jail and given credit for 180 days he has already served by County Court at Law Judge Christopher Clark.

Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan declined to comment on the case Thursday.