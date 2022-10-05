Odessan may be sentenced to prison

Oct. 4—A woman who was placed on six years' community service for threatening her family with a knife three years ago may end up in prison after all.

According to Ector County District Court records, Roanasionne Robinson, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in September 2019, but Judge James Rush agreed not to adjudicate her guilty unless she failed to comply with the rules imposed upon her by the county's probation department.

On Sept. 16, prosecutors asked for an arrest warrant for Robinson stating she has used drugs, failed to pay her supervision fees and failed to complete an anger management class. According to court documents, they also allege she's failed to meet with mental health doctors, stopped taking her medications, moved without permission and engaged in "offensive contact or communication" with two people. In addition, she's not been doing her community service, they allege.

Robinson was arrested and booked into the Ector County jail on Friday and is being held without bond.

According to police report, Robinson was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in February 2019.

Her family members told police Robinson grabbed kitchen knives and started stabbing a TV and began breaking things during an argument with her mother about a table, the report stated. She was also accused of chasing two family members out the back door.