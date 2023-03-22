Odessan pleads guilty to agg assault charges

Mar. 21—A 20-year-old Odessa man pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child on the opening day of his jury trial Monday and was placed on 10 years' deferred adjudication.

According to Ector County District Court records, Joseph Michael Medina will also have to register as a sex offender.

Medina was originally facing two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

According to his indictment, he was accused of committing multiple acts of sexual abuse with two 8-year-old children between June and October 2019. At the time of his arrest in November 2019, he was 17.

Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan said the family of the victims were consulted and consented to the plea agreement being offered.