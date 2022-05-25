Odessan sentenced to 3 years, 8 months

May 25—An Odessa man who has been in the Ector County jail since July 2018 in connection with the shooting death of another local man was sentenced Monday to three years, eight months in prison after entering a plea agreement.

Christopher George, 38, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault by threat in exchange for a murder charge being dismissed against him in the 358th Ector County District Court.

On July 13, 2018, Reginale White, 41, was shot to death outside a convenience store near Highway 80 and Eighth Street. Rondale Gerrod Farris was found guilty of murder by an Ector County jury in April and sentenced to 65 years in prison.

During Farris' trial, prosecutors presented evidence that two relatives of Farris argued with White and White's brother at Club Tequila and Red Zone on Eighth Street and then ran into each other again at the convenience store.

The prosecutors showed jurors surveillance video from inside the store that showed George opening up the convenience store door and gesturing for Farris to come outside. The video then showed Farris running outside the store and White dropping to the ground seconds later after four gunshots are heard.

Whomever fired the shots was not seen on camera, but Farris was seen running from the scene along with George.