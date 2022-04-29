Odessan sentenced in child sex assault

Apr. 28—A 27-year-old Odessa man accused of sexually assaulting two children in June 2012 was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday after entering a plea agreement.

Ector County District Court online records detail that Michael Christopher Breeding was indicted in January 2019 on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child for acts that allegedly occurred roughly seven years earlier.

Court records indicate the indictments came down after one of the alleged victims told authorities Breeding raped her twice when she was under the age of 14 and another victim reported he'd been sodomized by Breeding and forced to perform oral sex on Breeding. He was also under 14 at the time.

Breeding pleaded guilty to two counts of indecency with a child Wednesday and was sentenced to two concurrent prison sentences of 10 years by Judge Justin Low of the 161st District Court.