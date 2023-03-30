Odessan who was shot to death identified

Mar. 29—An Odessa man who was shot to death Tuesday has been identified as Aaron Fuentez, 21.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said Sabastian Jaydan Ocon, 19, has been booked into the Ector County jail on a murder charge. His bond has been set at $750,000.

Deputies received a shots fired call around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday from a small trailer park on West Westridge Drive and North Cypress Avenue.

When they arrived, they found Fuentez deceased in a driveway. They found Ocon on foot around the corner from the scene and took him into custody without incident, Griffis said.

According to Ector County District Court records, Ocon was placed on two years' deferred adjudication in January after pleading guilty to a March 2021 injury to a child charge and a September 2022 evading arrest with a vehicle charge. At that time Ocon signed a document informing him he was no longer allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition.