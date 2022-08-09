Odessans arrested after fight outside restaurant

Aug. 9—A pair of Odessans were arrested early Saturday morning after a fight outside a local restaurant and one of them is facing a felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an OPD corporal was working off-duty security at a John Ben Sheppherd restaurant when a 25-year-old man ran up to him in the parking lot. The corporal wrote in his report that the man, who had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, said he'd just been hit in the back of the head with a glass bottle.

The man, Kegan Riley, had numerous glass shards on the back of his head and neck and his sweater was wet with an alcoholic beverage, according to the report.

A witness told the corporal that Riley had been in a verbal argument with Felisha Curry, 26, and her husband and at one point had swung at the couple. According to the report, the witness said that when Riley turned around, Curry hit the back of his head with a glass bottle, shattering it.

Riley was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500. Curry was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class 2 felony punishable by a prison sentence of two to 20 years in prison.

Curry was released from the Ector County jail Sunday after posting a $30,000 surety bond. Riley was released after posting a $312 bond.