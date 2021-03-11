Odey Calls Sexual Assault Allegations a ‘Horrible Slur’

(Bloomberg) -- Crispin Odey told a London court that allegations he assaulted a young banker more than 20 years ago at his home were a “horrible slur.”

The 62-year-old hedge fund chief was testifying at a trial where he’s charged with one count of indecent assault. He said he invited the woman, who was in her 20s at the time, to his home because he thought it would be an “entertaining and interesting” evening.

Judge Nicholas Rimmer, who is hearing the case without a jury, said he was likely to give his verdict later Thursday afternoon.

During her testimony last month, the woman said that Odey was a “scramble of hands” after they returned to his home and described the evening as a “groping event.”

Odey said that when the woman “suddenly” asked him why he was being so nice to her and where the evening might end, he told her it might end up in bed. But he insisted he never lunged at her.

“She immediately became very angry,” Odey said at the trial, which resumed after a break of several weeks. “I’d totally misunderstood her question.”

Wrapping up the case, prosecutors said Odey abused his position of power and influence in London’s financial district to take advantage of a young woman who viewed him as an important client. The hedge fund manager’s lawyer accused the woman of having a “fertile imagination.”

During his evidence, Odey admitted that his intentions weren’t altogether honorable even as he denied the assault.

“I tried my luck and I gave an answer which was basically the wrong answer,” he said. “I’m embarrassed to say that if she’d gone along with it, I’d have gone further.”

Odey said the evening in the summer of 1998 “ended very abruptly.”

“I didn’t have much of a memory of how it started,” he said.

(Updates with timing on judge’s verdict in third paragraph.)

