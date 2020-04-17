What Is Odfjell Drilling's (OB:ODL) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Odfjell Drilling (OB:ODL) shares are down a considerable 32% in the last month. And that drop will have no doubt have some shareholders concerned that the 77% share price decline, over the last year, has turned them into bagholders. For those wondering, a bagholder is someone who keeps holding a losing stock indefinitely, without taking the time to consider its prospects carefully, going forward.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

View our latest analysis for Odfjell Drilling

How Does Odfjell Drilling's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 4.50 that sentiment around Odfjell Drilling isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Odfjell Drilling has a lower P/E than the average (7.2) in the energy services industry classification.

OB:ODL Price Estimation Relative to Market April 17th 2020 More

This suggests that market participants think Odfjell Drilling will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It's nice to see that Odfjell Drilling grew EPS by a stonking 35% in the last year. But earnings per share are down 8.2% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Odfjell Drilling's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals a substantial 823% of Odfjell Drilling's market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Odfjell Drilling's P/E Ratio

Odfjell Drilling has a P/E of 4.5. That's below the average in the NO market, which is 10.8. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Odfjell Drilling over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 6.6 back then to 4.5 today. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.