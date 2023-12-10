Odhrán Kelly was light and love of his family, funeral hears

The funeral of Odhrán Kelly has heard that he was "the light and love of his family".

The funeral of the 23-year-old was held at Peter's Church in Lurgan earlier on Sunday.

Mr Kelly's body was found beside a burning car in Maple Court, close to Edward Street in the County Armagh town, in the early hours of Sunday 3 December.

Two men have been charged with murdering him.

Parish priest Father Colum Wright said there were "broken hearts and total disbelief at what has happened to Odhrán".

He said the "anger, overwhelming grief and sadness" at Mr Kelly's death should be taken as a sign that the community "do not accept violent deaths as normal".

Fr Wright said the funeral was a chance to "stand together as a community against violence".

He said Mr Kelly was "a young man whose adulthood had really just begun", adding that he "should be alive and should be planning for Christmas".

'Most brilliant laugh'

Mr Kelly's friend Jessica addressed his funeral, saying: "There are simply not enough words to describe how amazing he was."

She said he was "loved immensely by his family and fiends", adding that he was "kind, caring, and always checking up on you".

Jessica said Mr Kelly had "the most brilliant laugh" and "could have talked the legs off a table".

"We loved you more than you'll ever know," she added.

At the scene

Linzi Lima, BBC News NI

As Odhrán Kelly made his final journey from the family home in Princes Street in Lurgan towards St Peter's Church, the morning's relentless rain eased and a rainbow appeared in the sky.

As the funeral cortege made its way through the town people stood outside their homes in an offering of respect to the 23-year-old.

Some held umbrellas of red and white - the colours of his favourite club.