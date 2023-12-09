Odhrán Kelly murder: Second man charged over Lurgan killing

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Odhrán Kelly in Lurgan.

The body of 23-year-old Mr Kelly was found beside a burning car in Maple Court, close to Edward Street, in the early hours of last Sunday.

The suspect is to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Another 31-year-old man, Gary Damien Scullion, from Edward Street in Lurgan, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Friday also charged with the murder.

There was no application for bail and he was remanded in custody until January.

On Thursday, two women appeared in court charged with assisting an offender by helping with "the disposal of the body of Odhrán Kelly".

Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, 43, from Edward Street in Lurgan, and 36-year-old Stephanie McClelland, from Shan Slieve in the town, were remanded in custody and are due to appear in court again later this month.