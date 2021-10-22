Odin Metals Limited (ASX:ODM) insider upped their holding earlier this year

Looking at Odin Metals Limited's (ASX:ODM ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Odin Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Chairman of the Board Jason Bontempo made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.03 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.03. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Jason Bontempo was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 23% of Odin Metals shares, worth about AU$3.2m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Odin Metals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Odin Metals shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Odin Metals and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Odin Metals (3 are concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

