Odisha train accident: More than 100 bodies still waiting to be claimed

drone view

Four days after a deadly three-train crash killed 275 people in India, a large number of bodies remain unclaimed.

Officials in the state of Odisha, where the crash took place, said on Monday that 105 bodies were unidentified.

More than 1,000 injured have been admitted to hospitals and families say they are still looking for loved ones.

The deadly collision on Friday evening is India's worst rail accident this century.

The crash saw a passenger train derail after wrongly entering into a loop track by the side of the main line and colliding with a stationary goods train that was parked there. Its derailed carriages then struck the rear coaches of a second passenger train going in the opposite direction.

More than 3,000 passengers are thought to have been travelling on the two trains, with reports saying both were packed.

Desperate family members of passengers from Odisha and other states have been crowding hospitals, seeking information about their loved ones.

At the government-run AIIMS hospital in the state capital, Bhubaneswar, where the maximum number of bodies - 123 - were taken, hundreds of people crowded around a help desk that has been set up to deal with queries about the injured and the dead.

Pictures of the victims have been uploaded on government websites and large computer screen displays have been installed to help families identify their loved ones.

Odisha's top state official Pradeep Jena has described the task of identifying bodies as "a real challenge".

Relatives are looking for their loved ones at hospitals after the train crash

On Monday morning, Bhubaneshwar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange told the BBC that many of the bodies that were brought to AIIMS remained unclaimed and the hospital mortuary was still crowded.

"If you go through the photo database, you'll see how many of the bodies are damaged beyond recognition. They are also now decomposing," he said.

"There have been some cases where more than one family have claimed a body so in those cases we will have to do DNA testing," he added.

Mr Jena said bodies were being handed over "after due process" and the state government was providing free transportation to carry bodies to their destination.

A BBC graphic shows how the crash in Odisha may have happened. The Coromandel Express first hit a goods train, although it is not clear how the two ended up on the same track. This caused the Express's carriages to derail - which were then hit by the oncoming Howrah Superfast Express, causing some of that train's own carriages to derail as well

At the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash scene and vowed that anyone found guilty would be "punished stringently".

Rescue work was completed on Saturday and the tracks had been cleared of wreckage. Train traffic has already been restored on one of the lines and officials said the remaining lines would also be restored and reopened by Wednesday.

India has one of the largest train networks in the world. It runs more than 12,000 passenger trains daily, which are used by several billion passengers to travel across the country annually - but a lot of the railway infrastructure needs improving.

Trains are generally packed at this time of year, with a growing number of people travelling during school holidays.

The country's worst train disaster was in 1981, when an overcrowded passenger train was blown off the tracks and into a river during a cyclone in Bihar state, killing about 800 people.

