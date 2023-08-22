ODNR asks residents to report wild turkeys

Aug. 22—The Ohio Division of Wildlife and Ohio Department of Natural Resources asks if anyone sees a wild turkey, report it.

"Observers of wild turkeys are asked to report the number of gobblers, hens, and young turkeys [poults] seen," according to the ODNR press release.

Turkey observers are asked to include: number of adults and young, date and county where the observation occurred and as many details as possible.

Biologists have tracked summer observations of wild turkeys since 1962, according to ODNR.

Wildlife officials use public reports of the birds to help estimate population sizes, predict population changes, and guide management decisions, according to ODNR.

The surveys take place each year in July and August when female birds and their young are most active.

New research this year on wild turkeys includes the use of GPS monitors that tracks the movement, survival, and nesting activities of 49 hens in eastern Ohio.

The project is a partnership between the Division of Wildlife and the Ohio State University.

Wild turkeys are found in all of Ohio's 88 counties. Highest densities occur in counties in portions of eastern Ohio with an optimal mixture of forests, pasture, and agricultural fields.

Ohio's statewide wild turkey population is estimated to be 160,000-180,000 turkeys, according to ODNR.