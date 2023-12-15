ODNR awards grant funding to parks in Delphos, Kalida

Dec. 14—DELPHOS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has granted three NatureWorks Grants in the 82nd House District. According to a recent press release, the department awards grants to aid in the development and rehabilitation of outdoor recreation.

Every year, ODNR awards NatureWorks Grants to communities around the state to assist with the acquisition, development, and rehabilitation of recreational areas.

"Park improvement projects throughout the district will allow everyone to enjoy our public recreational spaces," Ohio State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) said in a recent press release.

Grant recipients include the following:

—Four Seasons Park (Kalida): received $20,504 for a wheelchair swing installation

—Stadium Park (Delphos): received $19,560 for walking trail lights