ODNR: Body recovered from Richland County pond after boat capsized

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A body was recovered from a pond in Richland County Sunday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Natural resources (ODNR) reported.

The search for the person began Saturday evening after a boat capsized on Mackey’s Pond in Plymouth Township.

Two other people were also in the boat, ODNR said, but were able to swim to shore and “are expected to survive.”

An investigation into the drowning is continuing, but ODNR said they are not releasing the name of the person at this time.

ODNR reminds boaters to always wear life jackets while on the water and to pay attention to the weather.

