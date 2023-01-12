ODOC to allow spiritual adviser during execution

Jan. 11—A lawsuit filed by a death row inmate's spiritual adviser was dismissed after Oklahoma prison officials agreed to allow him into the execution chamber Thursday.

Attorneys for Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember and his spiritual adviser Dr. Rev. Jeff Hood agreed to dismiss the lawsuit filed Monday against the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Court records show a motion to voluntary dismiss the lawsuit was filed Wednesday morning.

ODOC Director Steven Harpe announced the reversal of the decision in a press release issued Wednesday, stating the decision came after prison officials spoke with the Cantrell Family.

Eizember, 61, is set to be executed Thursday at 10 a.m. after he was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2003 murders of Patsy Cantrell, 70, and her husband, A.J. Cantrell, 76, in their Creek County residence.

"The family members of the victims in this case are ready for closure, and they understand that the lawsuit challenging the decision to deny chamber access to the activist could lead to Thursday's execution being stayed," Harpe said in the release. "Far too often, it is the victim and the victim's family who are overlooked in these cases. We want to make sure their concerns are heard instead of everything being solely about the inmate."

The lawsuit filed Monday claimed ODOC violated Eizember's right to free exercise of religion by rejecting his request of having Hood present in the execution chamber with him.

Attorneys for Hood and Eizember requested a judge to issue an injunction in the case to prevent ODOC from executing Eizember until Hood is allowed to pray with Eizember "in his execution chamber."

ODOC said the agency would not allow "the outbursts of activists to interfere, regardless of that activist's declared role in this process" and cited Hood's previous arrests and public outbursts that demonstrated "a blatant disregard for the experiences of victims' families and the solemnity of the process."

Hood said during a Monday press conference the protests he has organized and participated in have been peaceful and any arrests that have occurred were peaceful and were due to reasons such as refusing to move and other acts of "civil disobedience."

"The reason I was told I was a security threat is because I have this long history of activism and social advocacy," Hood said during the press conference. "According to the standard that the Department of Corrections has set, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wouldn't be allowed in the execution chamber in Oklahoma."

Hood also said during the press conference that he would never interfere with the execution process due to the penalties that would keep him from seeing his family and ministering to other death row inmates across the country.

A 22-episode podcast was released by Hood on Spotify to engage the public about the case prior to Eizember's clemency hearing.

He spoke with Eizember over a four-day period about his childhood memories, traumas he experienced, what led to the Cantrell murders, and being on the road before his eventual capture in Texas.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 in December to reject clemency for Eizember.

