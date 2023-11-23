ODOC searches for escaped inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) is searching for an inmate who unlawfully walked away from Clara Waters Community Corrections Center at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Inmate Douglas R. Fenton is serving a 13-year sentence for possession of a weapon after a felony conviction out of Tulsa County.

Fenton is described as a 5’11” white male with brown hair, hazel eyes and clover tattoos.

If you see Fenton or have information that could help locate him, call 911 and do not approach.

