Odor coming from car’s trunk leads police to missing mother, Texas cops say

A missing Texas mother of four was found dead in the trunk of a car parked outside a Texas City house, police told news outlets.

Texas City officers responded to a 911 call around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, after someone noticed a strong, foul smell coming from the sedan, KHOU reported.

Inside, officers found the body of 24-year-old Angela Leeann Mitchell, police told TV station KPRC.

Mitchell, a Dickinson resident, was reported missing by her family on May 5, according to the station.

Family members said the white sedan is Mitchell’s car, KTRK reported. They began searching for Mitchell on their own after she didn’t return home the night before, and they came across her car.

The family reported this to Texas City police, but investigators apparently didn’t follow up, KTRK reported.

Mitchell’s cause of death has not been determined, police told news outlets. The case is under investigation.

