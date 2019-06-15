Odor hits slam as Rangers cruise past Reds

Rougned Odor belted his fourth career grand slam in the fifth inning as the visiting Texas Rangers recorded a 7-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Elvis Andrus successfully stole home and Delino DeShields had a sacrifice fly and scored on a groundout for the Rangers, who have won 20 of their last 30 games.

In a bullpen game, Texas' Jesse Chavez struck out four batters in the first three innings before being relieved by Brett Martin (1-0), who fanned two over two scoreless frames. Both allowed just one hit.

Drew Smyly pitched the final three innings for his first save, allowing three hits, including rookie Nick Senzel's second homer in as many games with two outs in the eighth inning.

Yasiel Puig recorded his second three-hit performance of the season for the Reds, who have lost seven of their past 10 games.

Tyler Mahle (2-7) surrendered two runs in the first inning and ran into trouble in the fifth. Shin-Soo Choo doubled to lead off the frame and DeShields walked. Mahle was relieved by Wandy Peralta, who issued a two-out walk to load the bases before Odor deposited a 2-2 slider over the wall in right field for the Rangers' fourth grand slam of the season.

Odor's homer, which gave Texas a 6-0 lead, was his eighth of the season and first since May 20.

The Rangers bolted out of the blocks in the first inning as DeShields singled, advanced to third after Andrus was hit by a pitch and on a passed ball before coming home on Nomar Mazara's groundout to third base.

Texas tacked on another run in the inning as Asdrubal Cabrera broke for second on a 1-1 pitch from Mahle, prompting a throw from catcher Curt Casali to shortstop Jose Iglesias. Andrus sprinted from third and slid his arm across home plate ahead of the return throw for his franchise-best sixth steal of home in his career and second this season.

DeShields increased the lead to 7-0 by driving in Tim Federowicz with a sacrifice fly to right field in the sixth inning.

