ODOT accepting feedback on Route 531 erosion plans

Feb. 1—The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal for long-term protection of Route 531 in North Kingsville and Ashtabula Township.

Route 531 was closed in December 2022 due to erosion encroaching on the roadway.

Since then, contractors hired by ODOT completed one emergency erosion-mitigation project, using steel sheet piling to protect a section of the road, and the installation of even more sheet piling is currently taking place.

ODOT spokesperson Ray Marsch said ODOT currently plans to re-open Route 531 in late spring or early summer, when the installation of the sheet piling is complete.

ODOT is proposing the construction of stone revetments along the shoreline to further protect the roadway from erosion. Members of the public can view the current status of the plan and leave comments via a website for the project, publicinput.com/SR531Erosion.

The website includes information about the actions ODOT has taken to date, and the planned timeline for the project.

The revetment project is tentatively scheduled to start construction in mid-2026, pending funding.

The project is expected to cost $25 million, and will include construction of stone revetments between LaBounty Road and Ridge Avenue and near Monday Drive. Additional public outreach will take place before the start of construction.

According to the presentation, the construction will require closures of Route 531, but the road will not be closed at the same time.

Some property will need to be purchased by ODOT for the project, and property owners have already been contacted, according to the presentation.

The project will be similar to erosion protection installed along Route 531 in Saybrook.

ODOT is accepting public comments until Feb. 29.