ODOT considering changes to intersection after semi-trailer crash destroys home

Neighbors have been reporting problems at a Miami County intersection for years.

News Center 7 previously covered a semi-trailer that slammed into a home at the intersection of State Route 571 and State Route 201.

The man who owns that home said he’s happy transportation officials are stepping in.

Dave Fisher and his family now live in a one-room schoolhouse.

The home is just a few feet away from where they lived in March.

That’s when a semi-trailer and a car collided causing the semi to go straight into the Fisher’s home, destroying it.

“My wife was in the house when the semi went through it. I’ve been around this corner all my life,” Fisher said. “I’ve seen numerous deaths here. We’ve tried over the years and finally losing a house completely ... I think it’s kinda woke up some folks.”

The crash got the attention of the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Right now drivers on SR-201 have to stop but traffic on SR-571 does not, all that could change.

An ODOT spokesperson said:

“Recently, a traffic study has been completed at the intersection of SR 571 and SR 201. This data is going to be used to apply for funding for a roundabout. Applying for the funding is the first step in a multi-step process and a project of this nature can take several years before construction, if funded. There are no further details available at this time.”

“I think it absolutely can make a difference,”

Fisher said the majority of people who have reached out to him have been in support of the proposed roundabout.

The roundabout is not a done deal and ODOT officials are still working to apply for funding.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new details become available.








