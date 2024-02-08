ZANESVILLE − The Ohio Department of Transportation is continuing the full depth replacement of Interstation 70 through Zanesville.

The eastbound driving lane of I-70 will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday from U.S. 40 to Ohio 93 for bridge work. The State Street and Underwood Street on-ramps will remain open.

Motorists can also expect lane closures on Underwood Street and flagging on Newark Road and Licking Road next week as needed.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: ODOT continues I-70 work