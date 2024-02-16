ODOT crews preparing for potential snowfall

While it’s been sunny and dry all day, things could get cold and slick tomorrow.

Ohio Department of Transportation crews have been preparing for the potential snow expected tomorrow.

They spent the day checking their vehicles and filling up their salt trucks.

>> Accumulating snow expected Friday; Timing, how much, and what to expect

They’ll be looking at road temperatures tonight into tomorrow, specifically focusing on bridges and overpasses as those are the first to freeze.

An O-DOT spokesperson wanted to remind drivers to give the trucks plenty of space when they are on the road.

“Just reminding drivers to take it slow. We know it’s a Friday afternoon and everyone wants to get home and enjoy their weekend,” Loryn Bryson, an ODOT Spokesperson said.

O-DOT crews will be ready to hit the roads first thing in the morning if need be.