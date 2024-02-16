ODOT to install new technology on highways to alert drivers of slow traffic

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be installing new technology to detect slow traffic and warn drivers about it.

ODOT will install new warning systems on 13 highway sites that have been identified as high congestion, and high crash areas.

This includes Southbound Interstate 675 before Wilmington Pike in Greene County.

“As technology continues to evolve, we’re always looking for new ways to help prevent serious and fatal crashes on our highways,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Although we’re confident that these warning systems will help prevent crashes, there is still no substitute for safe driving. For these signs to be effective, drivers must be paying attention.”

Here’s how the system will work.

Cameras will detect slow or stopped traffic.

They will then trigger a message board a few miles away to let drivers know about the traffic.

“Although we know the new distracted driving law in Ohio is helping, reduce these and other types of highway crashes we’re also turning to technology to help,” said DeWine.

ODOT expects the systems to be up and running within two years.