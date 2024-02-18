ODOT plans to fix backups and rear-end crashes along Interstate 270/71 north interchange

ODOT plans to add a second lane to the bridge from eastbound 270 to northbound 71 to alleviate congestion.

If it's not a tow truck or ambulance slowing motorists due to an accident, it's likely just heavy eastbound traffic flow from those trying to get home to Delaware County or Westerville from the west.

And the Ohio Department of Transportation is aware of the "North Side Nightmare," a perennial mix of merging lanes and outerbelt speeders.

ODOT's solution is to add a second lane to the bridge from eastbound 270 to northbound 71. Currently, a single lane carries vehicles through a sharp left turn that then merges into northbound traffic into the Polaris region and beyond. Semi tractors often slow and sometimes become disabled, backing up eastbound traffic for miles.

The project is intended to reduce crashes by increasing roadway capacity, ODOT says. Work is scheduled to begin next year and could last two construction seasons.

Worthington officials have long sought improvements. "... vehicles that are merging to slow down and access the ramps are forced to merge with vehicles that are accelerating to access the through lanes," Robyn Stewart, acting city manager wrote to ODOT this week. The city responded to 83 crashes along a 2-mile stretch of freeway.

It is not one of the 13 proposed Automated Traffic Queue Warning systems, unveiled by ODOT on Thursday. The systems employ roadway cameras in high traffic areas to warn oncoming motorists of backups and stopped traffic in hope of reducing serious rear-end crashes.

The planned upgrades to the interchange also include replacing bridges from Interstate 71 northbound to 270 westbound and the 270 westbound ramp to 71 southbound. Neither requires widening.

The estimated project cost is about $35 million with an additional $3 million for planning and design.

