ODOT seeking input for improvement of U.S. 52 and Charley Creek Road intersection

Dec. 22—BURLINGTON — The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking for public input on improving the intersection at U.S. 52 and Charley Creek Road.

As part of the ODOT District 9's Planning Department, the district's Environmental Office is seeking input for an improvement project at the intersection near Burlington.

The proposal is to improve the intersection and will require approximately 0.204 acres of permanent right-of-way. The permanent right-of-way is located in commercial properties.

The project will require approximately 0.48 acres of temporary right-of-way. The temporary right-of-way is located in commercial properties.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

The funding for the project is 90 percent federal and 10 percent local.

Charley Creek Road will be closed during construction. Traffic will be detoured via Sandusky and County Road 1 (Sybene Curve Road).

The environmental commitment date is March 15, 2025. The project is currently expected to be awarded July 1, 2025.

Written comments should be submitted by Jan. 11 or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Brandon Beck, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: Brandon.Beck@dot.ohio.gov