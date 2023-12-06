ODOT seeking public comments for projects

Dec. 5—ALLEN CO. — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced it is asking for public comments regarding a few Allen County projects among others.

ODOT is proposing bridge maintenance on state Route 309 east of Delphos and bridge deck sealing at Fifth St./Lincoln Highway east of Delphos, Gomer Road south of Gomer, Sandy Point Road southeast of Gomer and U.S. 30 southeast of Gomer.

Send any comments to ODOT's Nate Tessler by mail to 1885 N. McCullough St. in Lima or nate.tessler@dot.ohio.gov by Dec. 20.