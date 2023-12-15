ODOT update: State Street I-70 ramps are open and Old Newark Road is closing

JACKSONTOWN − Two new traffic impacts have been released by the Ohio Department of Transportation, regarding the Interstate 70 reconstruction through Zanesville.

The State Street on and off ramps at I-70 eastbound are now open to traffic, and Old Newark Road will be closed from 7 a.m. Dec. 19 to noon Dec. 22 for a beam removal.

DRESDEN − The Tri-Valley Board of Education will have its annual budget hearing at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at the administration center. It will be followed by the district's records commission meeting and the organizational meeting.

The board's next regular January meeting will be held after the organizational meeting.

