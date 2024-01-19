ODOT warns against distracted driving during snow plowing

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Transportation said nine of their plow trucks have been struck by vehicles on the roadway since Jan. 1.

“Our plow trucks are very large pieces of equipment. They’re very heavy and they have a lot of moving parts. Our drivers are obviously monitoring their plow, they’re monitoring their salt output, and they’re obviously looking at the roadway ahead of them,” said Hannah Salem with ODOT District 6.

The garage at the ODOT hub in Hilliard sat nearly empty Thursday evening as crews were already out pre-treating roads ahead of the first significant snowfall of 2024. Salem said they will have over 200 plows out at any one time overnight Thursday into the day Friday, and safety is their number one concern.

“We want to remind drivers to give our plows plenty of room to work. They’re also typically moving slower than the average speed of traffic. So, if you find yourself behind them, give them plenty of room. We also encourage drivers not to pass our plows. But if you do find yourself in a situation where you need to, again, give them as much lane space as possible,” she said.

Salem explained how plow truck drivers have a lot on their plate while on the roads and can clear roads more efficiently and quickly if they don’t have to worry as much about traffic.

“Timing is another big thing with this storm. You know, when it snows at 10 p.m. they’re able to get the roads cleared versus when it snows at 4 o’clock when we’re heading into that morning rush hour. So, timing can really have an impact on what drivers see as well. They typically do a twelve-hour shift. So, that will take them through the noon hour. And then we’ll have additional crews come in at that shift change to get the rest of the snow and ice that is out there cleared up,” Salem said.

The timing of the snow and the type of snow can determine how bad the roads get. A fluffier lighter snow that isn’t as wet and heavy will lend to better road conditions that will take longer to get icy and slick. Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber said the snow we expect overnight Thursday into Friday will trend on the lighter fluffier side.

The timing of the snow isn’t ideal, however, since the morning commute may be interrupted. ODOT urges drivers to slow down, pay attention, and leave early to get to your destination on time and safely.

