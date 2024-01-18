ODOT workers prepare for winter weather across the state

With several inches of snow expected to blanket the entire state through the weekend, transportation workers have begun their preparations.

Travel is expected to be challenging late Thursday afternoon through Friday for much of the state, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT said salt is its main tool but begins to lose effectiveness when pavement temperatures drop below 20 degrees.

To combat this ODOT uses additives like calcium chloride and a product that uses beet molasses.

>> Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of the Miami Valley

“Our team is ready for whatever Mother Nature hands us, but we want to make sure Ohioans are ready too. During the storm, roads will likely be snow-covered – passable, not perfect. Travel will take longer, and drivers will need to go slow,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

Around 3,000 drivers often work 12-hour shifts during winter weather events.

So far this year, ODOT snowplows have been struck 8 times while out on duty. This includes 4 plows hit on Tuesday, ODOT said.

The department reminded drivers to slow down, pay attention, and give crews space to work on the road.







