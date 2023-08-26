Odraye Jones competency hearing delayed until Sept. 8

Aug. 26—JEFFERSON — A competency hearing scheduled Friday for convicted cop killer Odraye Jones has been rescheduled for Sept. 8, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

The delay occurred because the 20-day inpatient evaluation at Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare in Columbus at the court's request was not completed, according to court records.

The hearing is now slated for 9 a.m. Sept. 8 in Judge David Schroeder's courtroom, records show.

Jones' re-sentencing trial has faced delay after delay since his death sentence was revoked last year by an appellate court. The court found that the testimony of a clinical psychologist was racist and should have been challenged by Jones' attorneys during the sentencing phase of his 1997 trial.

Jones, now 46 and known as Alik Allah U Akbar, was sentenced to death in May 1998 by an Ashtabula County jury for shooting and killing Ashtabula Police officer William D. Glover Jr. in November 1997.

The appellate court determined the conviction still stands, but Jones has the right to a new sentencing phase of the trial — to take place within 180 days, which fell on May 16, 2023.

From January to April 2023, attorneys on both sides argued at five consecutive status conferences about who should file for an extension.

Jones showed his annoyance with how the hearings were moving along, frequently speaking out of turn in court and repeatedly asking to be granted the right to defend himself.

Jones' lead defense attorney, John B. Juhasz Jr., said in open court that if the re-sentencing trial went past the May 16 deadline, the death penalty would be off the table — a positive outcome for Jones.

When neither side filed for an extension, the Ohio Attorney General's Office filed the paperwork and, within 24 hours, on May 12, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit granted a time extension. That meant the death penalty remains on the table.

Then, in April, Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole filed an affidavit charging that Schroeder was prejudiced against her office and unqualified to preside over a death penalty case, according to the affidavit.

The request forced the cancellation of Jones' upcoming competency hearing and any further hearings until the court made a decision.

In July, the court decided Schroeder would continue to preside over the case. The resentencing trial is set for Oct. 23 in order to make the Nov. 22 deadline.