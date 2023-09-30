Will Odraye Jones defend himself? Stay tuned next week

Sep. 30—JEFFERSON — Convicted cop killer Odraye Jones pleaded his case at Friday's Faretta hearing, in hopes he will be allowed to waive his right to an attorney in his resentencing trial.

For nearly two hours, Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder questioned Jones about the law, jury and court procedure, his educational background, knowledge of the law and his ability to represent himself.

Despite Schroeder repeatedly telling Jones it is a bad idea to represent yourself, Jones insisted.

"Only I can represent me. Only I know this case and only I will do what's necessary to help myself in the best manner possible," he said. "I do not trust lawyers. They sabotage me."

Jones, now 47 and known as Alik Allah U Akbar since converting to Islam in prison, was sentenced to death in May 1998 by a jury in the November 1997 fatal shooting of Ashtabula Police officer William D. Glover Jr.

The resentencing trial came about after his death sentence was revoked last year by an appellate court, which found the testimony of a clinical psychologist, called to the witness stand by Jones' defense attorneys, contained racist statements.

The appellate court determined the conviction still stands, but Jones has the right to a new sentencing phase of the trial, set for Oct. 23 in Schroeder's courtroom.

Throughout the pre-trial process, Jones frequently spoke out of turn in court and repeatedly asked Schroeder to grant him the right to defend himself. He's called his attorneys "fools" and "the enemies of Allah."

Jones told the court Friday that he's been studying for 26 years in preparation for his return to court. His first order of business will be to challenge the court's jurisdiction, he said.

He bases his challenge on the fact that in 1998, prosecutors dismissed an aggravated robbery charge — the reason they later presented at trial as to why Glover was chasing Jones. He was the suspect in the robbery.

Because the robbery charge was dismissed, Jones contends the murder case is null and void.

"The specification says I killed to escape [consequences of] aggravated robbery; there was no robbery, so there's nothing to try," he said. "The robbery victim never testified. The victim provoked the offense. It was self defense."

Jones said he plans to call an eye witness to testify that "the shooting was induced by the victim."

Schroeder said the appellate court found that the conviction still stands and the jury in the upcoming resentencing trial could re-impose the death penalty.

"That's legally impossible," Jones said. "My case was never presented correctly."

Schroeder encouraged Jones to use his appointed attorneys.

"Your right to a counsel gives you a fair trial," he said.

Jones chuckled.

"When lawyers won't do what you tell them to do, they're worthless," he said. "It's not just these lawyers — death row lawyers don't do their job."

Schroeder asked Jones what his lead defense attorney, John B. Juhasz Jr., did that he didn't want him to do.

"He agreed to send me to the Ohio State Penitentiary [instead of staying in the county jail], he asked for continuance, and he said I wasn't competent to stand trial and ordered frivolous competency exams," Jones said. "I've been working my case every day, thousands of hours of studying. I'm not playing cards or board games like the other inmates, I'm studying."

Schroeder still persisted, giving at least a dozen reasons why Jones would be better off with a specialized, death penalty attorney — to no avail.

"I have a right to represent myself," Jones said. "I'm as familiar with the law as I need to be."

Schroeder said, "I can't urge you strongly enough. I think you are making a mistake."

He then suggested appointing a "stand-by counsel" to help Jones with trial procedures, etc.

Jones said he won't utilize a stand-by attorney; he will object.

"I'll challenge my guilt and mitigating circumstances," Jones said. "I am ready to proceed Oct. 23. I got my own strategy."

Schroeder said he will take the matter under advisement and file his decision early next week.