Odraye Jones' resentencing hearings to resume Aug. 9

Jul. 15—JEFFERSON — Convicted cop killer Odraye Jones' re-sentencing trial is back on.

The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole's request to remove Common Pleas Judge David A. Schroeder from the case.

The court approved the prosecutor's request to maintain the seal on exhibit F; the contents unknown because it has been sealed.

O'Toole filed an affidavit in April charging that Schroeder was prejudiced against her office and unqualified to preside over a death penalty case, according to the affidavit.

At the time, O'Toole said, "The affidavit of disqualification against the judge for bias and prejudice under the statute were evidenced in the record and the transcripts of the proceedings."

The request forced the cancellation of Jones' upcoming competency hearing and any further hearings until the court made a decision.

"I'm disappointed with the outcome but we respect the decision," O'Toole said Friday. "We felt it necessary for the record."

On Thursday, Schroeder scheduled six hearings, including a new date for the competency hearing, slated to begin at 9 a.m. Aug. 9, according to court records.

Jury selection for the new penalty phase of the trial is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Oct. 23, according to court records.

Jones, now 46 and known as Alik Allah U Akbar, was sentenced to death in 1998 by an Ashtabula County jury for shooting and killing Ashtabula Police officer William D. Glover Jr.

Last year, that sentence was revoked by an appellate court, which found that the testimony of a clinical psychologist was racist and should have been challenged by Jones' attorneys.

The appellate court determined the conviction still stands, but Jones has the right to a new sentencing phase of the trial — to take place within 180 days, which fell on May 16.

From January to April, attorneys on both sides argued at five status conferences about who should file for a time extension.

Jones also showed his displeasure, frequently speaking out of turn in court and repeatedly asking to be granted the right to defend himself.

Jones' defense attorney, John B. Juhasz Jr., said in open court that if the re-sentencing trial went past the May 16 deadline, the death penalty would be off the table.

In the end, neither side filed for an extension.

It was the Ohio Attorney General's Office that filed and, within 24 hours, on May 12, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit granted a time extension. That meant the death penalty remains on the table.

Glover's widow, Marianne Glover Waldman, has said she believes Jones could be released after serving the past 25 years on death row — a situation she and her children are determined not to see happen.

"My husband deserves justice for laying his life on the line for the community," she said.

Waldman has attended every hearing, driving from her current home in Canada. She said she plans to continue to do so in the future.

Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell and his officers also have maintained a presence at every hearing in honor of their fallen comrade.

On Thursday, Stell pledged to continue to do so.