ODU economists: Price increases will continue for Hampton Roads residents into 2023

Trevor Metcalfe, The Virginian-Pilot
·2 min read

Consumers in Hampton Roads and across the country will continue paying more for food, gas, rent and utilities into 2023, according to area economists.

Inflation will continue to plague spenders this year due to supply chain woes, monetary policies and other factors, Old Dominion University economists said during an economic forecast event Friday at the Holiday Inn in Oyster Point.

“Inflation is something that’s just not going to go away,” said Bob McNab, director of the Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy. “It’s not going to go away this month. It’s not going to go away this summer. It’s not going to go away this year.”

In May, the price of goods increased 8.6% compared with the previous year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics — the highest jump since 1981. During the same time period, the price of food increased by 10.1%, shelter 5.5% and gasoline 48.7%.

McNab expects inflation to slow slightly in the coming months, but he still predicted a year-over-year increase of 6.5% in 2022.

A volatile worldwide supply chain is to blame for much of the inflation, McNab said. Factors such as lingering COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are rippling through the global economy. An influx of cash through federal pandemic stimulus bills has also increased prices, he said.

The Hampton Roads economy will continue to grow the remainder of this year, boosted by expected increases in military spending, said fellow ODU economist Vinod Agarwal. He predicted the region’s real gross domestic product would increase by 2.4% in 2022.

Yet the region is lagging when it comes to recovering jobs lost due to the pandemic, Agarwal said. Hampton Roads has 3% fewer jobs than before the pandemic. That’s worse than Richmond (-2.5%); Northern Virginia (-1%); Charlotte, North Carolina (2%); and Raleigh, North Carolina (4.8%).

Part of the problem is 45,000 people have left the Hampton Roads labor force since February 2020. So even though the region’s unemployment rate was down to 3.3% in April, the number of total jobs is still down compared with before the pandemic.

Trevor Metcalfe, 757-222-5345, trevor.metcalfe@pilotonline.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stimulus Update: Almost Half of Families Are Struggling to Buy Food Without Child Tax Credit Payments

    Last year, as living costs began to rise due to inflation, parents all over the U.S. got a lifeline in the form of the boosted Child Tax Credit. Just as importantly, lawmakers arranged for half of the boosted Child Tax Credit to be paid to recipients in monthly installments in 2021. Initially, lawmakers had hoped to keep the boosted Child Tax Credit -- and its monthly installment payments -- in place for 2022.

  • 60 Best Father's Day Gifts For the Coolest Dad Around

    From tech to style to food, these are 60 best Father's Day gift ideas for dad. Whether you're a son, daughter, or wife, you'll find something for him here.

  • Disney Brings Back Something Very Special

    Disney and the Make-A-Wish Foundation go back more than 40 years. The foundation tries to facilitate experiences for children battling critical illnesses, and has been working with Disney since its inception in 1980. In fact, the very first wish granted was at Disneyland, and the company has fulfilled more than 140,000 wishes globally, including one out of every two wishes granted by Make-A-Wish in the United States.

  • The New York AG Will Finally Get What She’s After in Trump Org Probe

    David Dee Delgado/Getty ImagesAfter six months of squabbling and dirty laundry airing in court, New York Attorney General Letitia James will finally get what she’s been after: the ability to depose former President Donald Trump under oath.And not only will she get Trump, she’ll also get to grill two of his adult children—Don Jr. and Ivanka—about alleged bank and tax fraud at the Trump Organization.On Wednesday, attorneys on both sides signed an agreement that would have the trio travel to New Yo

  • Watch: Hyena defies odds by escaping lion’s grip

    A safari guide in Sabi Sands of Kruger National Park captured remarkable footage of a hyena that somehow managed to escape a lion's grip.

  • Rep. Andy Biggs really reeeeally doesn't like Jan. 6 hearings. Now we know why

    Rep. Andy Biggs is almost apoplectic over the Jan. 6 committee's hearings. Perhaps one of the bombshells dropped on Thursday explains why.

  • Fox News Anchor Bret Baier Says Donald Trump ‘Looks Really Bad’ in First Jan. 6 Hearing (Video)

    "He's just ... watching the TVs and kind of applauding what's happening," Baier said

  • Would Another Round of Stimulus Checks Help Americans Cope With Inflation?

    After a booming recovery in 2021 as America emerged from the lockdowns of the pandemic, the economy in 2022 is at a crossroads. Massive stimulus packages passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021 helped...

  • Tucker Carlson Throws Prime-Time Tantrum During Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

    Fox News didn’t broadcast the historic hearing, with its star anchor saying, “They are lying, and we will not let them do it.” Instead he chose conspiracies.

  • Mick Mulvaney: Jan. 6 footage at hearing ‘stunning’

    Former Trump White House chief of staff-turned-CBS contributor Mick Mulvaney called new video shown by the Jan. 6 House select committee at its prime-time hearing Thursday “powerful” and “stunning.” “That video was stunning,” Mulvaney said after the panel shared the video. “And more powerful than anything Bennie or Liz said,” he added, referring to opening…

  • Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed by former President Donald Trump, after the Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The current exterior color scheme on the presidential aircraft, known as Air Force One when the president is on board, is white with two shades of blue and dates back to President John F. Kennedy's administration.

  • Betsy DeVos says she resigned after learning Pence wouldn't support invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump in wake of Capitol riot

    Trump's former education secretary confirmed that she spoke with Pence and Cabinet officials after the Capitol riot about invoking the 25th Amendment.

  • David Hogg offers apology to Rubio

    March For Our Lives co-founder and Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg apologized to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Thursday for mistakenly calling him out for a skipped meeting on gun reform legislation. “Rubio staff said I can’t meet with him or his staff because I ‘trigger’ him. I just wanna have a conversation,” Hogg…

  • Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and other Democrats want to pay retirees an additional $2,400 in their Social Security checks — by raising taxes on the richest Americans

    The plan is very unlikely to draw GOP support, given the party's resistance to tax increases to pay for expansions of benefit programs.

  • Stephen Colbert's Nasty Donald Trump Joke Leaves Jon Batiste Speechless

    "The Late Show" host fired on all cylinders as he addressed the Jan. 6 hearings in his monologue on Thursday.

  • Tucker Carlson Thinks This Was the ‘Most Disturbing’ Part of Jan. 6

    Fox NewsAs the House committee investigating Jan. 6 held its first night of televised hearings on Thursday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed that the “most disturbing” part of that day wasn’t the violent mob of Trump supporters assaulting officers and illegally interrupting the democratic process over a lie, but rather Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) telling Capitol police to use their guns to protect the Capitol and those rightfully in it.“I think the most disturbing moment a year and a half lat

  • Jared Kushner Had a 'Mathematical Formula' For Keeping Father-in-Law Donald Trump Happy

    It’s never easy working with family members, especially when that job involves the White House. That’s exactly what Jared Kushner learned when he became a senior adviser to his father-in-law Donald Trump during the four years he was in the Oval Office. Kushner had to figure out a way to keep his sometimes temperamental relative […]

  • Kremlin Cronies Say Putin Is Ready to Go Full Kim Jong Un

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute to Tsar Peter the Great on the 350th anniversary of his birth on Thursday, claiming that modern Russia is once again on a historic quest “to return and fortify” its lost lands. Erasing any doubt about the true motivation of his invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Putin told an audience of technology students in Moscow that the lot of re-conquering Russia’s former territories fell to their gen

  • Fox News Hosts Insist Hearing They Refused to Air ‘Flopped’

    Fox NewsIf there was one thing that Trump sycophants and Jan. 6 texters Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham wanted Fox News viewers to know on Thursday night, it was that the primetime Jan. 6 committee hearing was an absolute flop.Of course, the network’s audience had to take the hosts’ word for it as Fox News’ primetime hosts refused to air the House select committee’s televised hearing.After the broadcast networks, CNN, and MSNBC had all announced they would broadcast Thursday night’s much-hyped c

  • Trump’s Truth Social Is Banning Users Who Post About Jan. 6 Hearings, According to Reports

    The irony is rich: Truth Social, Donald Trump’s Twitter copycat claiming it is “free from political discrimination,” has reportedly banned users who posted information from Thursday’s congressional hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — in which the former president is a key focus. That’s according to several posts on Twitter by […]