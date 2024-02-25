ODU Police looking for four suspects in sexual assault incident

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University Police Department received a report of a sexual assault and sexual battery that occurred on Feb. 25, police said.

The incident happened on the 1300 block of 43rd after the victims accepted a ride by four individuals, who they met at a party, police said. The driver of a black Jeep Compass pulled into an on-campus parking garage where the incident occurred.

Police are looking to identify the suspects who are described to be in their early twenties with black hair. One suspect can be seen in the below picture.

Courtesy: ODU Police

He’s wearing a red/orange hat, a grey jacket with black and white letters on the back, black jeans, a beard and earrings.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

