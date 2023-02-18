ODU police warn of scam targeting students

Police at Old Dominion University are warning students about a scam to steal money using phone apps.

During the scheme, the scammers approach people on campus with a sympathetic story and may ask to use a victim’s phone to make a call. While using the victim’s phone, the scammer transfers money to themselves using an app such as Venmo or Zelle.

The Old Dominion University Police Department is advising students to use features such as two-step authentication to keep their accounts safe. Multi-factor authentication requires multiple keys to access features, such as a PIN and a passcode.

Anyone approached by scammers on campus should call ODUPD at 757-683-4000.

