Odysseus lunar mission: See the best pictures from the lander's historic moon landing

It wasn't long after the spacecraft built and operated by Intuitive Machines in Houston entered orbit Feb. 15 that it began beaming back images to Earth of dazzling astral vistas. Even while Odysseus was on the verge of losing power after toppling over upon landing a week ago, the lander still was able to transmit images to flight controllers of the unexplored south pole region of the moon.
The unforeseen sideways landing hampered communications and hindered the spacecraft's ability to generate solar power, but still it defied the odds as it persisted. Intuitive Machines expected Odysseus would lose power Wednesday night when lunar nighttime set in, CEO Steve Altemus said at a Wednesday press conference.
Here are some photos of Odysseus' *ahem* odyssey on the way to becoming the first commercially-built spacecraft to ever make it to the moon. It's lunar landing also signals America's return to the moon for the first time since the Apollo era came to an end in 1972 as NASA eyes future moon missions with its Artemis program.
Intuitive Machines’ first moon mission will come to a premature end due to the spacecraft landing on its side, which altered how the solar panels are positioned in relation to the sun, the company said in an update Tuesday morning. Intuitive Machines made history when it landed its spacecraft, called Odysseus, near the lunar south pole last week. The lander is the first American hardware to touch the lunar surface since NASA’s final crewed Apollo mission in 1972.
My stomach is still in knots from the Intuitive Machines landing livestream. Intuitive Machines' first lander, called Odysseus, softly touched down on the south pole region of the moon around 5:23 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, bringing to a close an eight-day journey and years of hard work. There was a brief period after landing when mission controllers waited to reestablish communications with the spacecraft.
Intuitive Machines' spacecraft touched down yesterday on the lunar surface . CEO Steve Altemus confirmed during a press conference Friday that, while it wasn't a perfect landing, it's nothing short of a miracle the spacecraft landed intact at all. Using a small model of the lander, Altemus demonstrated how engineers believe the spacecraft, called Odysseus, made its descent given the most recent telemetry data.
Intuitive Machines has shared the first images transmitted by its lander, Odyseus, from space as it makes its way toward the moon. The pictures show a look at Earth and the Falcon 9 second stage falling away after separation.
Intuitive Machines is set to embark on its moon mission this week, with a launch window that opens on February 14. It's the second mission contracted under NASA's CLPS program, and could be the first private lander to make it to the moon.
