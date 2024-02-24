Odysseus moon lander tipped over on its side during historic mission. How did that happen?

Odysseus, the first U.S.-built spacecraft to land on the moon since 1972, got tripped up just before touchdown and now rests horizontally on its side on the lunar surface.

Steve Altemus, CEO of the Houston-based company Intuitive Machines that build the lander, said the team initially thought the unmanned six-footed lander had reached the surface upright. But data being sent from Odysseus revealed its horizontal resting situation.

As the lander was descending vertically and laterally, it likely "caught a foot in the surface and the lander has tipped," he said during a video news conference on Friday, holding a model of Odysseus resting a few degrees above horizontal.

Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus holds a model of the Odysseus lunar lander to show its position on the side during a press conference at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas on February 23, 2024, in this screen grab from NASA. The lander probably face-planted into the dirt after catching on a rock during its dramatic landing, he said.

How do we know the lunar lander Odysseus is on its side?

Evidence suggesting the lander is not fully horizontal comes from the amount of power the lander's solar array is generating, Altemus said.

That suggests Odysseus is "somewhat elevated off the surface horizontally," he said. "So that's why we think it's on a rock or the foot is in a crevasse or something … to hold it in that attitude."

At this point, Odysseus has "quite a bit of operational capability, even though we're tipped over," Altemus said. The lander was approaching the surface faster than the team had hoped and may have possibly fractured one of the legs of its landing gear as it "tipped over gently," he said.

This photo provided by Intuitive Machines shows the company's IM-1 Nova-C lunar lander in Houston in October 2023.

Intuitive Machines hopes to get some photos in the next few days to see "exactly what the material is that's underneath the lander," said Tim Crain, the company's co-founder and chief technology officer.

The company posted the first image from Odysseus on Friday on X, formerly Twitter. The craft will continue to collect data for NASA as the agency prepares to send astronauts back to the lunar surface for its Artemis program for the first time since the last Apollo mission 52 years ago.

For the first time since the Apollo era, new NASA science instruments and tech demonstrations are operating on the Moon after @Int_Machines' Odysseus lander arrived on the lunar surface: https://t.co/l1VaQujvOZ



The IM-1 mission team expects to receive images in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/CZZXLG43C1 — NASA (@NASA) February 24, 2024

Why did Odysseus, the lunar lander, not land upright?

Totally successful unmanned lunar landings are not a slam dunk. Only five countries – the U.S., the U.S.S.R., China, India and Japan – have successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon.

A Japanese spacecraft landed on the moon in January, but when it hit the surface it was nearly upside down. In an earlier attempt in April 2023, a lander designed by a Japanese company crashed into the moon's surface.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency provided this image of its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, which landed on the moon in January 2024 but was upside-down. Still, the explorer was able to capture data for the agency.

Intuitive Machines became the first private business to pull off a moon landing. Last month, another U.S. company, Astrobotic Technology, had an unsuccessful attempt when its lunar lander developed a fuel leak. The crippled lander burnt up in the atmosphere over the Pacific, along with the remains and DNA of more than 70 deceased people on board for a lunar burial.

"Sending a spacecraft to the Moon is not easy," Nicky Fox, a rocket scientist and NASA science administrator, said on X, at the time soon after the fuel leak was discovered.

Intuitive Machines' Odysseus moon lander beamed home its first images Friday a day after it hitched a ride to orbit aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

In August 2023, the Russian Luna-25 probe also crashed onto the surface of the moon.

Contributing: Eric Lagatta, Claire Thornton and The Associated Press.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Odysseus tipped over: Moon lander is now on its side on lunar surface