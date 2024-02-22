Odysseus spacecraft attempts historic moon landing today: Here's how to watch

If all goes to plan, Intuitive Machines' Odysseus spacecraft will attempt a lunar landing Thursday afternoon, returning America to the moon's surface for the first time in 52 years.

Flight controllers said Wednesday that the lander "continues to be in excellent health" ahead of a landing attempt planned for around 5:30 p.m. EST.

A successful touchdown would make the Houston-based space company the first commercial enterprise to ever land a spacecraft on the moon. It would also be the first American moon landing since NASA's Apollo program came to an end in 1972.

Odysseus, @Int_Machines’ uncrewed Moon lander, is targeted to touch down at the lunar South Pole at 5:30pm ET (2230 UTC) Feb. 22. Watch live with us as this Moon delivery brings science instruments to study the region. https://t.co/7U0WfJG56b pic.twitter.com/9JXBdD4y6K — NASA (@NASA) February 22, 2024

Fortunately, you don't have to be in the control center to witness history potentially being made. Here's how to watch as the Odysseus lander, named for the hero of Homer's epic poem "The Odyssey," attempts to make it to the moon's surface.

This image provided by Intuitive Machines shows its Odysseus lunar lander over the near side of the moon following lunar orbit insertion on Wednesday.

How to watch the moon mission

Intuitive Machines has previously indicated that the landing will be streamed on the company's IM-1 mission landing page. The livestream will also be available on the company's YouTube page.

NASA, the mission's primary customer, will also provide a stream of the landing, with coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EST on NASA TV, NASA+ and the NASA app, according to a press release.

What time is the spacecraft expected to land on the moon?

The landing attempt is expected happen around 5:30 p.m. EST.

Intuitive Machines had initially expected the landing to take place closer to 6 p.m. EST, but the timetable was moved up by about 20 minutes after they analyzed engine burn data indicating that flight maneuvers were ahead of schedule.

Odysseus entered lunar orbit Wednesday

When Odysseus lifted off a week ago on a SpaceX rocket, the 14-foot-tall Nova-C lander reached its intended orbit within about 48 minutes and established communication with ground control in Houston, Intuitive Machines previously said. Odysseus aced a crucial engine firing test Friday and succeeded in orienting itself in the direction of the moon as it powered ahead.

After entering lunar orbit Wednesday, Odysseus remains about 57 miles above the moon's surface, according to Intuitive Machines.

The spacecraft will attempt a landing near the moon's south polar region, an area long intriguing to scientists due to the suspected presence of water ice thought to be abundant within its craters.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from launch pad LC-39A at the Kennedy Space Center with the Intuitive Machines' Nova-C moon lander mission, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on February 15, 2024.

Intuitive Machines built the Odysseus spacecraft to carry cargo for NASA and other customers to the lunar surface for its IM-1 mission.

As the primary customer for the Odysseus mission, NASA paid Intuitive Machines $118 million to take its scientific payloads to the moon as it prepares to send astronauts back to the lunar surface for its since-delayed Artemis program

The U.S. space agency has a budget of $2.6 billion in contracts available through 2028 to pay private companies to place scientific payloads on private robotic landers like Odysseus bound for the lunar surface. If Intuitive Machines can pull off the mission, it would open the door for NASA to work with more commercial entities on future space endeavors.

We brought the Moon down to Earth here @SphereVegas to celebrate our lunar mission with @Int_Machines while the Nova-C lunar lander is currently flying through space with our Omni-Heat™ Infinity tech helping to protect against extreme temperatures. More: https://t.co/JStNyAn0d0 pic.twitter.com/Y7gKDzHbMF — columbia1938 (@Columbia1938) February 20, 2024

But Intuitive Machines also is serving customers like Columbia Sportswear, which is testing a metallic jacket fabric as a thermal insulator on the lander. Ahead of the landing attempt, Columbia Sportswear took over the exterior of the Las Vegas sphere on Monday to advertise the partnership and their products, according to a press release.

“Columbia is focused on developing and testing new technologies in challenging environments and our ongoing partnership with Intuitive Machines has the potential to drive even more innovation for our brand," the company's Brand President Joe Boyle said in a statement.

