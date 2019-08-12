All new Odyssey minivans to get 10-speed automatic transmission as the model turns 25

On Monday, Honda announced that the Odyssey minivan will celebrate its 25-year anniversary this year. In honor of this milestone, the company announced that all new Odysseys will come standard with 10-speed automatic transmission and Idle Stop, features previously only available on the upper-tier models.

For over a third of its lifetime, the Honda Odyssey has been the top-selling minivan in the US. To celebrate this and its 25-year anniversary, Honda announced that not only will a special edition accessory package launch with the 2020 models, the entire lineup will be getting a series of standard updates.

Starting with the 2020 generation, all Odyssey minivans will come equipped with 10-speed automatic transmission as well as Idle Stop technology. Previously, only the Touring and Elite trims had both of these specs, and the LX, EX, and EX-L lacked Idle Stop and had 9-speed automatic transmissions.

As part of an opt-in special 25th Anniversary Package, Honda has refinished a series of exterior details in chrome including the roof rack, body side moldings, and rear bumper protector. Special 25th Anniversary badges can be found on the exterior and a set of 19-inch wheels are optional with the package.

The 2020 Odyssey will be hitting dealerships tomorrow along with the 25th Anniversary Package. If the optional wheels are included, the package adds $2,800 to the final price.