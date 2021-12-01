Oelson pleads not guilty to violating protection order

Nov. 30—A man charged with several counts of violating a restraining order entered a plea in Mower County District Court on Monday.

William Michael Oelson, 34, pleaded not guilty to six felony counts of violating a domestic abuse no contact order during an initial appearance.

The court complaint states that Oelson violated the order from Nov. 3-8, calling the victim in the case daily. During a call on Nov. 3, Oelson allegedly warned the victim that she, "will have to be careful how she does the phone cards because they have names on them, that's a whole other felony."

Oelson's next appearance will be a pre-trial hearing on May 20, 2022.