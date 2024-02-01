OFA secure following after-school lockdown, juvenile in custody

Feb. 1—OGDENSBURG — Police agencies locked down Ogdensburg Free Academy Thursday afternoon after a student was reported to have a gun on campus.

The lockdown occurred after students had finished their day and most had left the building. Students remaining inside were there for extracurricular activities or sports.

"Law enforcement agencies responded and swept the building for any potential threats. They have determined that the building is secure," stated the Ogdensburg City School District in a statement.

While reports indicated that a juvenile was in custody, the school district did not say anything about an arrest.

Ogdensburg Police Chief Mark T. Kearn's said that he could not confirm whether they had a subject in custody due to the person's age.

Kearns said that a student reported to a staff member that there was another student with a gun at OFA. The staff member then contacted their school resource officer who then promptly notified law enforcement agencies and the school went into their lockdown procedure as they were trained to do, according to Chief Kearns.

"The school did everything they were supposed to do from my viewpoint," said the police chief, "Law enforcement came to the school, incident command was established and officers entered the school looking for a threat. No threat was located and the building was secured."

Chief Kearns said that the incident is still being investigated.

"We're still investigating whether there was any even any truth if we had a gun here or not," said Chief Kearns.

Scanner reports indicated that a juvenile was in custody shortly before 4 p.m. and students were then reunited with parents at the Edgar A. Newell Memorial II Golden Dome.

"We are thankful for the law enforcement partners who responded quickly to ensure the safety of our school community, and to our students, staff and administration for the flawless implementation of our district emergency plan," concluded the district statement.

The district canceled all after-school activities as well as sporting events.

Shortly after 3:10 p.m., city police cleared out the traffic circle in front of OFA and blocked off all of the entrances to the school. Various law enforcement agencies converged on OFA, including those from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, state police and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, state Environmental Conservation officers as well as members from the village of Canton.

"We had a large amount of officers here. There were probably others that I just didn't see," said Chief Kearns.

Some law enforcement officers put on body armor and were armed with rifles.

Law enforcement also blocked off sections of State Street in front of OFA and would not let any spectators on the street.