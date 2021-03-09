Piers Morgan to leave Good Morning Britain following comments about Meghan and Harry interview

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jessica Carpani
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan and co-host Susanna Reid
Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan and co-host Susanna Reid

Piers Morgan has decided to leave Good Morning Britain, ITV has said.

In a short statement, ITV said it had accepted Piers Morgan's decision to leave Good Morning Britain.

The statement said: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

It follows an announcement by TV watchdog Ofcom that they have launched an investigation into comments made by Morgan about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The organisation received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks on Monday during ITV's Good Morning Britain.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: "We have launched an investigation into Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules."

What did Piers Morgan say?

The presenter made dismissive comments about the Duchess of Sussex's comments regarding her mental health during the show.

After a clip aired of Meghan discussing her issues with mental health and suicidal thoughts and royal official's knowledge of them, Morgan said during Monday's programme: "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says.

"I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report."

Morgan added she had sparked an "onslaught" against the royal family.

Morgan's comments on Monday were criticised by mental health charity Mind.

The organisation previously said in a tweet it was "disappointed and concerned" by Morgan's comments, adding: "It's vital that, when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health, they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy."

What happened between Piers Morgan and Alex Beresford?

During Tuesday's episode of Good Morning Britain, Morgan stormed off set following a discussion about the Duchess with his colleague Alex Beresford.

Weather presenter Beresford defended the couple, who have made global headlines following their bombshell interview with Winfrey.

He took Morgan to task, saying: "I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one, and she cut you off.

"She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has but yet you continue to trash her."

ITV's chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall subsequently said on Tuesday the row was not "manufactured".

Dame Carolyn added that ITV managing director of media and entertainment Kevin Lygo had been in discussion with Morgan in recent days regarding his coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex interview.

She said Good Morning Britain was a "balanced show", adding: "ITV has many voices and we try and represent many voices every day. It's not about one opinion."

The Duke and Duchess, now living in the US, made a number of revelations in their interview, among them an allegation that a member of the family - not the Queen or Duke of Edinburgh - had made a racist comment about their son, Archie, when the Duchess was pregnant.

During the interview, which first aired in the US and was broadcast on ITV on Monday night, the Duchess spoke openly about her mental health, telling Winfrey she had had suicidal thoughts and had asked to go somewhere to get help, but was told it would not look good by one of the most senior people in the institution.

Recommended Stories

  • Piers Morgan steps down from 'Good Morning Britain' in the wake of Meghan Markle row

    A statement released by ITV reads: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain."

  • Piers Morgan storms out of 'Good Morning Britain' studio in row with Alex Beresford over Meghan Markle

    The GMB presenter said he 'couldn't do this' after being accused of trashing Meghan Markle.

  • Alex Beresford reacts after Piers Morgan's 'GMB' walk-off

    'I wish I had the privilege to sit on the fence.'

  • Former Australian PM says Harry and Meghan interview strengthens case for becoming republic

    Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has again called for the country to become a republic after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey. Mr Turnbull, who met the couple in 2018 in the final months of his prime ministership, told ABC on Tuesday that the situation “seems very sad”. “My view in 1999 was that if we voted no to the republic, we wouldn’t come back to the issue until after the end of the Queen’s reign… She’s been an extraordinary head of state, and I think, frankly, in Australia, there are more Elizabethans than there are monarchists. “After the end of the Queen’s reign, that is the time for us to say – OK, we’ve passed that watershed and do we really want to have whoever happens to be head of state, the King or Queen of the UK, automatically our head of state?”

  • Florida’s Top Dem: Ron DeSantis Hid His COVID

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhile Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may have been the runner-up to former President Donald Trump in the recent CPAC straw poll, his chances of ever becoming president himself are not good, according to Florida’s top Democrat.“You know, he went MIA for three weeks in November claiming that he was working on some statewide plan. My take is that he probably had COVID and didn’t want to tell people when the vaccines first came to our state,” Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.Fried also spills the tea on DeSantis’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his real boss—Trump. “A lot of it was, he [DeSantis] was getting his nod from President Trump and wasn’t able to do anything without President Trump’s approval, and the same thing is happening here, because now President Trump is a resident. So I’m sure that [DeSantis] is consistently calling the president and I’m sure the president’s wealthy friends in the state of Florida are asking for the vaccines, and so they’re getting it delivered to them.”But Fried isn’t done truth-telling about DeSantis and how his vaccine rollout will burn down his presidential aspirations, after he allowed non-residents to claim coveted doses for themselves while Floridians went without. “He allowed for out-of-state people to come into the state. So we heard, you know, big donors and people on the boards of hospitals and nursing homes were flying into our state,” she tells Molly.Also in the episode, Peter Sagal of NPR’s beloved quiz show Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me! joins Molly to talk about the emotional life of politics and everything that isn’t on Twitter. Sagal feels passionately that when the aliens come down to Earth, they are going to not see much of a difference between left- and right-wing cable television rhetoric.Listen to Bonus Episodes of The New Abnormal Podcast“Differences that are obvious to us would not be to a Martian,” he says. “Looking at a camera and explaining to us very seriously and very sincerely why another group of people are terrible... They’re trying to get the audience to feel the same way about the opposite group of people, to feel indignant, to feel angry, to feel righteously upset about how awful these people are to feed that fuel. And what that says to me is that we’re more alike than we thought.”And then the crew brings on David Shor, who says his job is to “get Democrats elected” but his formal title is head of data science at Open Labs.Shor tells us how Democrats can win elections and the big problem with the 2020 election.“One of the big stories of this election is that those non-white conservatives started to vote more like white conservatives, that we started to see this ideological polarization that’s happened over the last four years,” he says. “This has been a long-term trend, 2018 was worse than 2016. I think it’s something that a lot of people ignored, that there were a lot of races where Democrats did substantially worse than [Hillary] Clinton among non-white voters, and it was impactful. The reason we lost the Florida Senate race, or the Georgia gubernatorial race, if we had done as well among non-white voters as Clinton did, we wouldn’t have lost those races. And in the same way, going to 2020, I think, you know, 2020 was worse than 2018. And if you look at some survey data, you get some hints as to why. We ended up asking after the election, we did a large post-election survey of Latinos and asked a battery of issue questions just to try to get at what was motivating some of these voters who switched over. I think the single largest predictor was attitudes toward crime, attitudes toward public safety, attitudes toward policing.”All of that plus Kyrsten Sinema’s Marie Antoinette imitation and the secret to getting that sought-after “NPR voice” on the latest The New Abnormal.Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle a ratings coup for CBS; finances under scrutiny

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks down the key takeaways from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

  • David Letterman's old interviews with famous women are going viral for their inappropriate nature. Here are the most uncomfortable ones.

    The 73-year-old hosted NBC's "Late Night With David Letterman" and CBS' "Late Show With David Letterman."

  • Meghan Markle’s Dad Thomas Responds to Oprah Interview

    On Tuesday, Thomas Markle appeared on ‘Good Morning Britain’ and opened up about his daughter, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Thomas recalled a ‘snotty’ conversation he had with Prince Harry prior to marrying Meghan, defended the royal family amid Meghan’s claims of racism and took a jab at Harry, referencing two of his past scandals.

  • Live-Action 'Powerpuff Girls' Series Casts Its Stars

    Ready for Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles as adults? The CW is developing the Powerpuff Girls as a live-action series. The post Live-Action POWERPUFF GIRLS Series Casts Its Stars appeared first on Nerdist.

  • GOP Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri won’t seek reelection in 2022

    Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri will not seek a third term in the U.S. Senate, he said Monday in a surprise announcement.

  • Travis Tritt Reveals the Life Advice Waylon Jennings Gave Him That Was "Like an Epiphany"

    Tritt opens up about the revelation he had after his first encounter with country legend Waylon Jennings.

  • Row between Nicola Sturgeon and Rangers FC escalates following weekend chaos

    Nicola Sturgeon has accused Rangers of not doing “nearly enough” to deter fans from publicly celebrating their title victory, in an escalation of the extraordinary war of words between her administration and the football club. Speaking at Holyrood on Tuesday, the First Minister said she shared the “anger and despair” of the public at the “disgraceful and selfish” mass gatherings seen in Glasgow over the weekend. She claimed “certain football clubs” need to “show much more leadership”. Her comments came shortly after a furious rebuttal from Rangers, in which the club hit out at "totally inaccurate" comments from SNP ministers and accused Ms Sturgeon of showing lack of leadership by failing to engage with the club directly. Rangers' Ibrox stadium is in Ms Sturgeon's Glasgow constituency. In a letter to the First Minister, Douglas Park, the Rangers chairman, said the club was “at a loss” for what more it could have done to prevent the chaos. He listed several instances in which management “proactively initiated engagement” with Police Scotland, the SPFL, Scottish Government and Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf. Hitting back at John Swinney's comments on Monday, in which he accused Rangers of deafening silence over the wild celebrations, Mr Park said Ms Sturgeon's deputy had “failed to mention a wide range of other public gatherings that you did not take such a strong line on”. SNP ministers were more measured in their criticism of anti-racism demonstrations that took place in Scotland in the summer.

  • Prince Charles and Princess Diana had a tumultuous marriage that left her 'crying out for help.' Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

    Prince Charles and Princess Diana met through her sister, Sarah Spencer, and were married for 15 years before divorcing in 1996.

  • Huda Kattan says people entering the cosmetics industry just to make money are creating 'unrealistic beauty standards'

    Huda Kattan has now created a petition to require beauty brands to label edited photos and advertisements.

  • 'If we'd had guns I guarantee we would have killed 100 politicians': Accused Oath Keeper threatened to murder lawmakers in Capitol, court documents say

    Thomas Caldwell bragged about storming the US Capitol building, fighting cops, and stealing riot shields, according to messages prosecutors obtained.

  • Piers Morgan quits after storming off set due to Meghan comments

    ‘She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to,’ his ‘Good Morning Britain’ co-host, Alex Beresford, told Morgan of the duchess. This morning on Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan stormed off the set after a Black co-host said Meghan Markle was “entitled” to cut the host off. Morgan is one of the loudest critics of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

  • The queen abruptly changed her plans ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit after they stepped down as senior royals

    The couple was invited for an overnight stay to see the queen, but at the last minute royal staff emailed them to say they could no longer visit.

  • A new website will connect people with leftover COVID-19 vaccines by sending out texts when a shot is going spare

    Dr. B has more than half a million people waiting for leftover vaccine doses. The service has launched in Arkansas and New York.

  • Meghan’s racism claims come as no surprise to Black Britons

    Explosive allegations by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex that she faced racist attitudes from both the palace and the U.K. press have sent ripples of shock around the world. Whether it’s the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people of color or the lack of non-white faces at the top of British media and politics, ethnic minorities in the U.K. say racist attitudes and structures of discrimination are pervasive — and all too often denied by society at large. “This is a country that doesn’t want to have an honest conversation about race,” historian David Olusoga, who presented the TV series “Black and British: A Forgotten History,” said Tuesday.

  • Yasser Arafat's nephew issues challenge to Mahmoud Abbas ahead of first Palestinian elections since 2006

    Yasser Arafat’s nephew has called for a crackdown on corruption and the enforcement of strict term limits as he mounted a rare challenge against Mahmoud Abbas, the 85-year-old Palestinian president, ahead of the territories’ first elections in 15 years. In an interview with the Telegraph, Nasser al-Qudwa, a veteran diplomat, said he was holding talks on a new political movement that hopes to contest the elections alongside Marwan Barghouti, the jailed Palestinian leader serving a life sentence in Israel for five deadly terror attacks. “At this stage, I personally said that if Marwan Barghouti runs, and he expressed interest in running, I’ll be supporting him,” Mr Qudwa told the Telegraph. Both men have long been regarded as potential successors to Mr Abbas, but are now mulling a breakaway political movement that could pose a threat to the President’s Fatah party in elections this summer. Mr Qudwa is a longstanding member of Fatah's Central Committee, a former foreign minister and during his time at the UN as a Palestinian observer grew close to Kofi Annan, the former UN secretary-general. The Palestinian Authority, which partially governs the West Bank, has not run legislative or presidential polls since 2006 and 2005, in part due to bitter tensions with the rival Islamist faction Hamas, which controls the Gaza strip. Mr Qudwa said his uncle, the late Palestinian leader and founder of Fatah, would be "very angry" about the lack of democractic process if he were alive today.