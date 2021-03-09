Piers Morgan to leave Good Morning Britain following comments about Meghan and Harry interview

Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan and co-host Susanna Reid

Piers Morgan has decided to leave Good Morning Britain, ITV has said.

In a short statement, ITV said it had accepted Piers Morgan's decision to leave Good Morning Britain.

The statement said: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

It follows an announcement by TV watchdog Ofcom that they have launched an investigation into comments made by Morgan about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The organisation received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks on Monday during ITV's Good Morning Britain.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: "We have launched an investigation into Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules."

What did Piers Morgan say?

The presenter made dismissive comments about the Duchess of Sussex's comments regarding her mental health during the show.

After a clip aired of Meghan discussing her issues with mental health and suicidal thoughts and royal official's knowledge of them, Morgan said during Monday's programme: "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says.

"I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report."

Morgan added she had sparked an "onslaught" against the royal family.

Morgan's comments on Monday were criticised by mental health charity Mind.

The organisation previously said in a tweet it was "disappointed and concerned" by Morgan's comments, adding: "It's vital that, when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health, they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy."

What happened between Piers Morgan and Alex Beresford?

During Tuesday's episode of Good Morning Britain, Morgan stormed off set following a discussion about the Duchess with his colleague Alex Beresford.

Weather presenter Beresford defended the couple, who have made global headlines following their bombshell interview with Winfrey.

He took Morgan to task, saying: "I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one, and she cut you off.

"She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has but yet you continue to trash her."

ITV's chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall subsequently said on Tuesday the row was not "manufactured".

Dame Carolyn added that ITV managing director of media and entertainment Kevin Lygo had been in discussion with Morgan in recent days regarding his coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex interview.

She said Good Morning Britain was a "balanced show", adding: "ITV has many voices and we try and represent many voices every day. It's not about one opinion."

The Duke and Duchess, now living in the US, made a number of revelations in their interview, among them an allegation that a member of the family - not the Queen or Duke of Edinburgh - had made a racist comment about their son, Archie, when the Duchess was pregnant.

During the interview, which first aired in the US and was broadcast on ITV on Monday night, the Duchess spoke openly about her mental health, telling Winfrey she had had suicidal thoughts and had asked to go somewhere to get help, but was told it would not look good by one of the most senior people in the institution.