And they’re off: Candidates line up Monday to begin filing to run in the 2023 Chicago mayor and City Council election

Alice Yin, A.D. Quig and Gregory Pratt, Chicago Tribune
·8 min read

CHICAGO — Monday morning, the Chicago Board of Elections Loop Super Site filled up with a motley collection of political power players, good government enthusiasts, wannabes, optimists, has-beens, never-wases and other characters looking to stamp their ticket to City Hall for the next four years.

Candidates who showed up on the first day to file petition signatures and get in line by 9 a.m. — and those included several for mayor but not incumbent Lori Lightfoot — earned a shot at appearing on the top of the ballot in their race, a spot that consultants say gives candidates a modest leg up in elections that sometimes come down to the very last vote.

There were 10 announced candidates leading into the first day of filing, giving many a chance to show off their organizational might. But that number was reduced by one Monday, with 15th Ward Ald. Raymond Lopez announcing he won’t seek the top job at City Hall but will instead run for reelection.

Lightfoot declared last week that she wouldn’t be submitting her signatures on the first day and would, instead, wait until the last day to file as she did in 2018.

“There’s no magic to it, but we’ll wait till the 28th,” Lightfoot said.

The difference between then and now, however, is that Lightfoot in 2018 was a longshot candidate facing fierce headwinds against much better known opponents. This time, Lightfoot again is facing fierce headwinds from a crowded field of rivals, but she has the benefits of incumbency.

One of her challengers, businessman Willie Wilson, called her out last week for not planning to file on the first day, saying, “It’s obvious that she’s having a lot of problems getting petitions signed.”

That line of attack was a common thread in many remarks made by Lightfoot opponents who showed up Monday morning, including Wilson again, who told reporters before submitting over 61,000 signatures for himself: “It shows the whole situation is that she gonna lose. I think she from Ohio, right? We want her to go out of town, back to Ohio.”

Chicago’s petition nominating process is one of the most prominent holdovers of old-school machine politics. To run for mayor, a candidate must submit 12,500 signatures from voters, which can be disqualified on narrow technical grounds.

Fourth Ward Ald. Sophia King, another mayoral contender, said Monday she submitted upward of 37,000 signatures. Without naming the mayor, King pointed out she was the only woman to file first thing Monday and that “most people file on the first day if they’ve got strong signatures.”

“I think that’s a strong message that people are hearing our message and that we are here to collaborate, not be combative, but to bring people together and make sure that our city is heading in the right direction,” she told reporters.

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas touted having “north of 40,000″ signatures and said his supporters have “had no trouble at all” collecting them from all parts of the city, “so I’m heartened.” He also noted the absence of Lightfoot at Monday’s filing and said Lopez’s departure from the race will help him, describing the alderman as having “always been so outspoken on public safety.”

“I’m not worried about the field being crowded but I’ll tell you, the field is crowded with quality candidates in part because there’s a real fear in all communities that the city is moving in the in the wrong direction,” Vallas said. “The field, to a great extent, reflects the public’s dissatisfaction of (Lightfoot’s) leadership.”

Another mayoral contender who filed Monday, state Rep. Kambium “Kam” Buckner, boasted just shy of 25,000 signatures. Buckner, who appeared alongside his mother, a former CPS teacher, underscored his early entry into the race.

“Unlike some folks, we have not used conjecture and leveraging and pontificating on whether or not we wanted to be mayor of Chicago. I’ve been very clear about that. They weren’t,” Buckner said, an apparent reference to relatively latecomer candidates like Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García.

Asked about Johnson, who is also trying to dominate the progressive wing of the field, Buckner said: “Being the mayor of Chicago is about actually getting stuff done. … There is no ‘chosen’ coordination here. The people of Chicago are the people who are going to decide.”

For his part, Johnson, the Chicago Teachers Union’s candidate of choice, said he had more than 300 volunteers who helped him gather more than 41,000 signatures.

“I think that the residents of Chicago are very clear that they want leadership that’s collaborative, that’s competent and compassionate. I possess all three,” Johnson told reporters.

He did not comment on Lopez’s decision to drop out or worries about a crowded field, focusing instead on what a “disappointment” Lightfoot has been to local progressives.

Nor would Johnson say whether García’s apparent decision not to file Monday was a sign of weakness: “I think the focus for me is that me filing today expresses the strength of the progressive movement. It expresses the strength of the coalition that I’ve been building over the course of 20 years in this city.”

Johnson did attempt to dismiss Buckner’s emphasis on declaring his bid for mayor months earlier by saying, “Quite frankly, what’s exciting about this particular moment is that we didn’t just start running. We’ve been leading in this city for the last 20 years.” He brought up the fight for an elected school board governing CPS — which Buckner too was a part of, as one of the bill’s architects in Springfield — as well as organizing around raising the minimum wage and calls for better mental health services.

But García did not escape judgment from all his opponents Monday. Wilson and Vallas greeted each other ahead of filing and teamed up to censure García for jumping into the race the same week he won reelection to Congress.

“It’s a little disingenuous to, the day after you win, you get a reelection to congressman, you decide to run for mayor,” Vallas said. That’s a betrayal of his voters. … Put up or shut up.”

Wilson concurred, calling on García to give his congressional salary and “give it to the citizens” as he runs for mayor.

Meanwhile, community activist Ja’Mal Green touted his youth, as well as his nearly 30,000 signatures, in his second run for mayor.

“We need young leaders who are not tainted like the rest of these politicians who have failed us for so long,” he said. “Let me say, I know a lot of media, a lot of folks are going to underestimate us, but I want you all to please understand. Don’t underestimate the folks who have been dying for a voice in politics.”

While she didn’t file Monday and was the subject of much criticism from her many challengers, Lightfoot was able to demonstrate the advantage of incumbency on another front. She appeared with a high-profile federal official, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, for an “infrastructure announcement” at O’Hare International Airport.

Lightfoot announced that the Federal Aviation Administration has greenlit O’Hare’s plans for a terminal overhaul. García was also in attendance but did not speak. Lightfoot briefly acknowledged him by name, thanking the “other leadership that’s here.”

“Anything related to O’Hare is a team sport,” Lightfoot said.

In addition to Lightfoot and García, the other announced candidate who did not file Monday was Sixth Ward Ald. Roderick Sawyer.

He released a statement Monday saying that “anyone asking if I’m dropping out is engaging in wishful thinking. I’m in this thing to win it.” Sawyer added he’d “like my name to be right next to Lori’s on the ballot. Any candidate in that spot is going to look fantastic in comparison.”

Candidates mostly declined to say if they would challenge others’ nominating petitions. Their submission begins a roughly monthlong period where candidates often challenge their rivals’ petitions in hopes of knocking people off the ballot.

A young lawyer named Barack Obama famously won his first state Senate seat by knocking the incumbent, Alice Palmer, off the ballot with a petition challenge.

In the 2019 election for mayor, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle — who ultimately lost to Lightfoot in a runoff — succeeded in getting former Cook County circuit court Clerk Dorothy Brown kicked off the ballot. That year, Green also withdrew while facing a stiff challenge from Wilson.

This being Chicago, candidates sometimes file challenges in an effort to force opponents to waste time and money defending their signatures. Preckwinkle was unsuccessful in challenging signatures submitted by Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Lightfoot.

Election lawyers often encourage candidates to collect roughly three times the minimum 12,500 number because challengers can use charges of forgery, fraud and more minor technicalities to invalidate signatures and knock opponents out of the race.

While candidates often submit their names on the first day of filing, there are strategic advantages to waiting. Filing at the end may give candidates more time to collect signatures and leave their opponents with one fewer week to sift through signatures and file a challenge.

The last day of filing this year is Nov. 28. The objection filing deadline is Dec. 5. The election takes place Feb. 28, and if no one gets at least half the vote, a runoff between the top two will be held April 4.

-------

(Chicago Tribune reporter Maddie Ellis contributed to this article.)

--------

Recommended Stories

  • Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) an Attractive Investment?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The market witnessed extreme volatility in the quarter, and the equity market segment returns ranged from -2% to -5%. The Russell Mid Cap Value index declined nearly […]

  • ‘Pink Friday’: How Nicki Minaj Went From Scene-Stealer To Star

    On her debut album, ‘Pink Friday,’ Nicki Minaj showcased a genre-bending musicality that took in everything from underground cuts to crossover smashes.

  • Georgia Judge Allows Saturday Voting Following Thanksgiving Holiday, A Win for Democrats

    It’s a win for Georgia Democrats this week as a Fulton County judge ruled on Friday that early voting in the state’s runoff elections could in fact take place the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This comes after arguments made that such an action was barred under state law.

  • Herschel Walker Delivers Unhinged Transphobic Speech the Day After LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting

    On Saturday, a 22-year-old man with a history of domestic violence killed five people and injured 22 others with an AR-15 at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Some people were at the venue, Club Q, to mark the Transgender Day of Remembrance, a commemoration of people killed in anti-trans violence. One of the victims, bartender Daniel Aston, was transgender.

  • Arizona County Lawyer Contacted Sheriff About Threat From Kari Lake Campaign: Report

    An RNC attorney reportedly warned that there were a "lot of irate people out there" whom the campaign "can't control."

  • False mail-in ballot claim targets Senator-elect John Fetterman

    Social media users claim more than half of the votes for John Fetterman in Pennsylvania's US Senate race came from mail-in ballots, indicating the Democratic Party committed fraud during the 2022 midterm elections. This is false; the figures in the posts are incorrect, and there is no evidence that absentee voting has contributed to widespread fraud in the battleground state."52% of Fetterman's votes were mail in ballots. The Dems can put somebody with brain damage into office with this massive

  • Kari Lake Claims Her Voters Were Disenfranchised. Her Voters Tell a Different Story.

    When he stepped inside a Phoenix polling place on the morning of Election Day on the way to work, Kevin Bembry was told that the tabulation machines were not functioning properly and he might want to vote somewhere else. “I’ve never had that happen before,” Bembry, 57, a security officer, said in a video later posted online. His testimony was one of many circulated on social media by activist groups, right-wing media outlets and Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor, whose campaign po

  • Some QAnon believers are enraged by Trump's 2024 announcement and have started ignoring 'Q drops.' But experts say the movement is as fervent as ever.

    QAnon was split by Trump's 2024 announcement, with many followers believing it betrayed their deeply-held, baseless fantasies about election fraud.

  • Pence says after the 2020 election, Trump replaced his 'capable' attorneys with a 'gaggle of lawyers who brought in conspiracy theories'

    "I don't know if it is criminal to listen to bad advice from lawyers," Pence said, noting that had he obeyed Trump, it "would have violated my oath."

  • These prominent Republicans are speaking out against Trump’s 2024 run

    View Post Former President Trump’s announcement last week that he’ll run for the White House a third time has divided the Republican party. While some of his staunchest supporters in Congress celebrated the announcement, other key GOP figures are distancing themselves from the campaign and others are saying outright that they won’t vote for Trump…

  • DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is closing the once-yawning polling gap with former President Trump as he inches closer to a 2024 White House bid. A new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey shared exclusively with The Hill on Monday put DeSantis’s growing strength into stark relief: Since last month, the Florida governor’s standing in a hypothetical…

  • Ivanka Trump Tried to Dodge Her Court-Appointed Financial Monitor

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIvanka Trump tried and failed last week to slink out of having a court-appointed monitor watch her financial moves, as New York prosecutors worry the Trump Organization and its executives may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action, according to a source familiar with those deliberations.In private letters, Ivanka’s attorneys tried to exclude her—and only her—from a New York state judge’s order that laid

  • Arizona attorney general’s office demands answers to ‘myriad’ voting issues in Maricopa County

    Arizona Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a letter Saturday to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office demanding answers to "myriad" Election Day issues.

  • US presidential election 2024: Democrats who might challenge Biden

    An aging president with poor approval is vulnerable to a primary challenge from inside his own party.

  • 'Stunning' number of votes discarded in Vanderburgh County due to poll workers' mistakes

    Exasperated by poll workers whose mistakes invalidated 159 votes, county officials turned a routine certification Friday into a quest for answers.

  • Taiwan Party That Wants Stronger Ties With China Has a New Star

    (Bloomberg) -- Chiang Wan-an was a teenager when his father sat him down to tell him about his heritage: he’s the great-grandson of Chiang Kai-shek, the Chinese Nationalist leader who fought Mao Zedong’s Communists forces before fleeing to Taiwan and ruled it with an iron fist.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapMalaysia Latest: Parties

  • Trump is reportedly furious that top Republicans are trying to persuade him not to campaign in the Georgia Senate runoff: report

    The former president's endorsement strategy misfired in the midterms, seriously damaging his reputation as a political kingmaker.

  • Former Speaker Paul Ryan calls himself a 'Never-Again-Trumper'

    Just days after Donald Trump announced his third bid for the White House, former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan denounced the twice-impeached former president's political future, calling himself a "Never-Again-Trumper." "I'm proud of the accomplishments [during the Trump administration] -- of the tax reform, the deregulation and criminal justice reform -- I'm really excited about the judges we got on the bench, not just the Supreme Court, but throughout the judiciary," Ryan told ABC News' chief Washington correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl in an exclusive interview that aired Sunday. Because I want to win, and we lose with Trump.

  • Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel

    Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said he expects former President Trump to be indicted by a special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to oversee two federal investigations. Katyal, who served in the Obama administration, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the DOJ investigation into Trump’s handling of classified material at Mar-a-Lago is…

  • Trump's growing GOP challengers revive fears of 2016 repeat

    No fewer than 10 White House prospects stepped onto the stage to pitch their plans to fix the nation — and their party. The details varied, but within most speeches was an extraordinary sense of defiance rarely seen since former President Donald Trump seized control of the Republican Party six years ago. Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, pledged in April that she wouldn't challenge the former president if he ran again.