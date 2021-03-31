Get off your couch and go hiking on this old Florida trail — wagons once rode there

Cynthia Valdivieso
·5 min read

On Jan. 1, 2020, I officially became a minimalist. I’m collecting experiences, not stuff.

I figured that the less I own, the more I can travel, even though traveling has been curtailed over the past year. I still need my dose of travel, though.

While international travel has been suspended, people have come up with virtual traveling ideas. The Vatican Museum, the Great Wall of China, the Taj Mahal — all are in virtual tours that can be done from home.

Cool, but my idea of traveling involves getting up from the couch, so I embarked on a new kind of journey. I researched the Miami trails and their histories, grabbed my water bottle and began exploring.

Since I enjoy the writing as much as I love the hiking, here is my little contribution to encourage you to learn more about our community. In this pandemic, my passion for traveling has led me home.

Old Cutler Trail dates to the 1800s

Cocoplum Circle in Coral Gables marks the junction of Commodore Trail and Old Cutler Trail. Old Cutler Trail goes south along Old Cutler Road through beautiful historic neighborhoods. Old Cutler Road is historic itself, being one of the first roads in Dade County connecting Coconut Grove with Cutler, an old farming community.

The trail follows a natural limestone ridge along Biscayne Bay and was referred to by the pioneer settlers as “The Reef.” Then it was widened to become a wagon trail and declared a public road in 1895. I can almost see myself on top of those wagons wearing a flower hat. The Florida Legislature declared Old Cutler Road a historic road in 1974.

Walking down Old Cutler Road is a delight. It’s shaded all the way to Matheson Hammock Park/Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden by beautiful old banyan trees and charming Floridian-style houses. The trail is also a bike trail, so watch out for bikes coming from behind.

Cyclists ride along Old Cutler Trail, which goes south along Old Cutler Road through beautiful historic neighborhoods and past Matheson Hammock Park and Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables.
Cyclists ride along Old Cutler Trail, which goes south along Old Cutler Road through beautiful historic neighborhoods and past Matheson Hammock Park and Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables.

Right across from Fairchild is a parking lot that leads to a forest protection area within Matheson Park. It’s not part of the trail but it’s worth the exploration.

Birdwatching, photography and nature appreciation are the activities permitted here. It is truly a forest within the neighborhood and in the middle there is an open space where other paths meet. We took the one going south and eventually found the Old Cutler Trail again.

A little south of Fairchild Tropical Garden, the trail goes through a gated community. To follow the trail you have to cross the street and go to Snapper Creek Road. At the other end of Snapper Creek Road, you leave the community and cross the footbridge to Red Road to continue on Old Cutler Trail.

Not far from there, at Southwest 110th Street, you will find the entrance to the old Parrot Jungle. It opened in 1936 and quickly became a tourist attraction with a signature structure.

After Parrot Jungle, now Jungle Island, moved to Watson Island, the Village of Pinecrest purchased and restored the building . Rechristened Pinecrest Gardens, the site now has a lush landscaped park with a farmers market, children’s activities, an amphitheater for outdoor concerts and year-round events.

After Pinecrest Gardens, Old Cutler Road follows the coastline. It curves from 57th Avenue to 67th Avenue and at the Y junction at 135th Street, you must go left to continue the Old Cutler Trail on Deering Bay Drive. One block after the Y junction, it’s Chapman Field Park.

You don’t have to enter the park to continue on the trail, but we did. There’s a trail within the park with a big loop that starts and ends at the canoe dock. Canoers paddle through the canal into open sea while dog walkers let their dogs run without a leash.

The Deering Estate in Palmetto Bay, along the Old Cutler Trail.
The Deering Estate in Palmetto Bay, along the Old Cutler Trail.

There are few shaded areas from Chapman Field to the Deering Estate, so wear a hat and sunglasses and don’t forget a water bottle.

The Deering Estate, on Southwest 168th Street in Palmetto Bay, is an oceanfront historic site and museum with beautiful grounds. It is part of Miami-Dade Parks, and an admission fee is charged. Outside of the estate, you may visit the historic Chinese Bridge and kayak or canoe to open water from the People’s Dock.

Cynthia at the Chinese Bridge in the Deering Estate in Palmetto Bay.
Cynthia at the Chinese Bridge in the Deering Estate in Palmetto Bay.

A gem of a park in Palmetto Bay

Just across the bridge, on 173rd Street, you will find the Thalatta Estate. I can’t describe how lovely this place is. It was purchased by the Village of Palmetto Bay and is also part of Miami-Dade Parks, admission free. Its charming Spanish architecture, turquoise water pool, perfectly maintained grounds with palm trees and all kinds of flora, and the breathtaking view of Biscayne Bay make it perfect to host the most romantic wedding. Thalatta Estate is my favorite site along Old Cutler Trail.

The Palmetto Bay Public Library on 176th Street at Ludovici Park is worth mentioning. With an amphitheater, a two-story community center and a bike path loop, it must be the highlight of this community. I will certainly be in the lookout for events at this location when this pandemic permits it. Next to the library there’s a stable, most likely private. Horses are such beautiful animals.

Cutler Bay starts on 184th Street. It was designated as Tree City USA in 2009 by the Arbor Day Foundation. Although beautiful and shaded with trees, you can notice the change in the neighborhood. It’s newer, not historic and not grand. Old Cutler Trail ends where 216th Street, 87th Avenue and Old Cutler Road converge in a circle.

From Cocoplum Circle at Southwest 72nd Street to the south end of the trail at 216th Street, there are 13.5 miles of asphalt trail that wait to be conquered. It’s at this point where Biscayne Trail starts, which I will cover in a future post. Eat seasonally, love locally … or love your local trails.

Miami Stories

The Miami Stories initiative collects stories about Miami’s past, present, and future. Through this oral history project, HistoryMiami Museum documents life in the Magic City through written stories, video submissions, and audio recordings, which are preserved in the museum’s archive, and shared online and through local media outlets. For more information on the Miami Stories project or to share your story, please visit www.historymiami.org/miamistories .

Recommended Stories

  • New satellite image raises concerns over North Korea’s nuclear program

    A new satellite image shows smoke rising from North Korea’s main nuclear plant. Experts say it appears that North Korea is about to make more nuclear weapons, or already has.

  • U.S. House panel probes SpaceX launch activities

    The House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said on Monday it is investigating a SpaceX commercial space launch that regulators determined violated U.S. safety requirements and its test license. The Federal Aviation Administration said in February that SpaceX's December launch of Starship SN8 proceeded without the company demonstrating that the public risk from "far field blast overpressure" was within regulatory criteria. House Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio and Representative Rick Larsen, who oversees the aviation subcommittee, said in a letter last Thursday to the FAA that "given the high-risk nature of the industry, we are disappointed that the FAA declined to conduct an independent review of the event and, to the best of our knowledge, has not pursued any form of enforcement action."

  • Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting boy arrested in Miami

    A man arrested by police early Tuesday is accused of abducting, sexually assaulting and shooting a 12-year-old boy who had snuck out of his home to walk to a friend's house in South Florida. A passerby saw the boy wandering along a Miami street before 3 a.m. Saturday and alerted authorities. “He had lost his sight and he was using his touch trying to find his way around to seek help,” Miami-Dade detective Alvaro Zabaleta told news outlets.

  • A Chester man hid his state record lottery winner in an encyclopedia. Then cashed in.

    Odds were 1 in 2.64 million for the biggest ever scratch-off win in South Carolina.

  • Miami tech boom accelerates as Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund lands in Wynwood

    If there was any doubt about the willingness of some of Silicon Valley’s leading venture capital firms to make Miami their new home base, they may be put to rest now.

  • COVID-19 vaccine push a 'light at the end of the tunnel,' boosting dinner reservations: OpenTable

    The restaurant industry may be rebounding as diners return, but there are some trends that are here to stay.

  • One busy mama bear!

    A bear in Connecticut was filmed helping her four cubs cross a busy road. ABC's Will Ganss has the play-by-play.

  • Dapper Labs, Startup Behind NBA Top Shot, Raises $305M With Investment From Michael Jordan, Ashton Kutcher, Will Smith

    Canadian blockchain startup Dapper Labs has raised $305 million in private funding, bringing the entire company's evaluation to $2.6 billion. What Happened: The most recent funding round, led by Coatue Management, also included several NBA superstars like Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant. "NBA Top Shot is one of the best demonstrations we’ve seen of how quickly new technology can change the landscape for media and sports fans,” said Durant to USA Today, explaining that his company Thirty Five Ventures would be following the progress on the Flow blockchain. The latest round of funding bring Dapper Labs’ current valuation to $2.6 billion, a person with close knowledge of the matter told USA Today. Aside from several NBA players, the funding round also saw investment from Ashton Kutcher, Will Smith, and rapper 2 Chainz. Why It Matters: After the platform surged in popularity, NBA Top Shot has accounted for 96% of overall NFT transactions week after week. Last week alone, it accounted for 1.5 million NFT transactions. Top Shot isn’t the only successful outcome from Dapper Labs. The company is also responsible for creating the Flow blockchain, the digital infrastructure behind these NFT tokens. "We want to bring the same magic to other sports leagues as well as help other entertainment studios and independent creators find their own approaches in exploring open platforms," Dapper Labs CEO Roham Gharegozlou said in a statement. The money from the latest funding round will reportedly be used to expand the blockchain for use cases beyond the NBA, including digital collectible experiences from Warner Media Group and UFC. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPayPal To Allow US Customers To Pay With Crypto At 29 Million Online MerchantsOn-Chain Indicators Say It's Time To Go All In On Bitcoin, Crypto Quant Analyst Claims© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Nike is suing the maker of Lil Nas X's blood shoe, alleging it has 'suffered significant harm' - including complaints from customers who 'believe that Nike is endorsing satanism'

    Nike sued Mschf, accusing it of trademark infringement after the startup sold a shoe resembling Air Max 97s with a drop of human blood in the midsole.

  • 2 Capitol police officers who were on duty during the January 6 siege sued Trump for inciting riot

    The lawsuit from the two Capitol police officers followed lawsuits from two Democratic lawmakers in connection to the Capitol siege.

  • Deliveroo dives 30% as debut of the decade turns torrid

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shares in Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30% in their trading debut on Wednesday, slicing more than 2 billion pounds off the company's valuation in a blow to the food delivery group and the London market for initial public offerings (IPO). The highly-anticipated listing, the biggest in the London market in a decade, had been hailed by British finance minister Rishi Sunak as a "true British tech success story" that could clear the way for more IPOs by fast-growing technology companies. But the debut had already been overshadowed as some of Britain's biggest investment companies shunned the listing, citing concerns about gig-economy working conditions and the share structure.

  • U.N. raises $6.4 billion for Syrians as humanitarian needs soar

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -International donors pledged $6.4 billion in humanitarian aid on Tuesday to help Syrians fleeing a decade of civil war, but short of a $10 billion goal as governments struggle with weakened economies in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the fifth annual conference held to keep Syrians from starvation, the event hosted by the European Union sought $4.2 billion for people displaced inside Syria and $5.8 billion for refugees and their hosts elsewhere in the Middle East. The United Nations had raised more than $7 billion in 2020 and 2019, although U.N. officials will still press for more pledges throughout this year and have time, as the money is split between 2021 and 2022.

  • 2 Capitol Police officers sue Trump for inciting Jan. 6 riot

    Two Capitol Police officers filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, accusing him of inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. The veteran officers, James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, said members of the mob used pepper spray and tear gas to assault them during the deadly riot, which broke out as lawmakers tried to certify President Biden's victory. The complaint, filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., also states that Blassingame is "haunted by the memory of being attacked and of the sensory impacts — the sights, sounds, smells, and even tastes of the attack remain close to the surface. He experiences guilt of being unable to help his colleagues who were simultaneously being attacked and of surviving where other colleagues did not." In December, Trump tweeted that there would be "a big protest in D.C. on Jan. 6. Be there. Will be wild!" The officers are suing for unspecified damages for their injuries and emotional distress. More stories from theweek.comWatch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigationJimmy Kimmel points out flaws in the GOP's anti-vaccine passport case, trawls Trump's new websiteKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

  • Biden signs PPP small-business aid extension into law one day before it was set to expire

    Small businesses can now apply for aid from the Paycheck Protection Program through May 31, and applications will be processed through June 30.

  • Amanda Gorman used poetry to overcome her speech impediment

    Amanda Gorman used to erase "r" words from her poems because they were hard to say, but finally embracing these words helped her become a star poet.

  • UN inquiry finds French air strike killed Mali civilians

    France's defence ministry disputes the findings, saying its forces targeted "terrorists".

  • Joey Logano wins historic NASCAR dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

    Logano held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin on a late-race restart sprint to win the first dirt track Cup race in more than a half century.

  • Blackhawks survive rocky start, hold off Hurricanes, 2-1

    Even Vincent Trocheck’s return to the Canes lineup couldn’t save the team against Chicago on Tuesday.

  • What time do the Dodgers play opening day and every day in 2021?

    Here's the entire schedule for the Dodgers' 2021 MLB season, which opens on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies.

  • Deliveroo goes 'from hero to zero' after tanking 30% at its London IPO as investors get tough on gig-worker rights

    The food-delivery startup's float comes after a pandemic-related surge in business, as consumers flocked to takeaway food.