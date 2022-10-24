Off death row, Scott Peterson moves from San Quentin to prison in Amador County

Scott Peterson has been moved from San Quentin State Prison, where he’s spent the past 17 years, to a prison that has yards for inmates with “sensitive needs.”

Peterson was transferred Friday to Mule Creek State Prison in the Amador County city of Ione, about 65 miles north of Modesto.

Peterson was taken off death row at San Quentin last November when he was transferred to the San Mateo County Jail ahead of resentencing. His death sentence for the murders of his wife, Laci, and their unborn son, Conner, was overturned by the California Supreme Court in 2020 and he was resentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

He stayed in the San Mateo County Jail until the conclusion of an evidentiary hearing in March that was held to determine if he should get a new trial on the grounds of juror misconduct. That decision is expected in the coming weeks.

He was transferred back to San Quentin, but off death row, and then transferred again last week to Mule Creek State Prison.

A new booking photo taken during his intake shows him with a very short salt-and-pepper mustache and beard, a contrast to the clean shave he’s had during his recent court proceedings.

Mule Creek State Prison has “sensitive needs yards (SNYs),” which according to material from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are designed to house “inmates who had documentation noting them to be of high notoriety based on their criminal history, inmates who participated with the government as informants, and inmates who made the decision to drop out from gangs.”

A CDCR spokeswoman said the prison is “a general population ... and they have several yards with multiple classifications to be able to safely house a number of incarcerated people. It is not an exclusive SNY institution.” She did not say where Peterson was housed.