Off-duty Anoka County sheriff’s dog bites 13-year-old Isanti boy outside his home

An off-duty Anoka County Sheriff’s Office dog bit a 13-year-old Isanti boy outside his home over the weekend, causing a serious injury to his hand.

The boy was playing basketball in his driveway, when the off-leash Belgian Malinois named Bubba raced over and bit his hand unprovoked, the child’s family told KMSP-TV. Bubba’s handler, Anoka County Sheriff’s Deputy Anne Jeske, eventually got the dog to release the boy.

“The dog was not letting go,” the boy’s father told KMSP. “She had the dog straddled and she was attempting to get the dog to release.”

Bubba and Jeske live in the same neighborhood as the boy who was attacked.

Bubba had graduated from the agency’s 14-week K-9 training program just a week earlier, according to a Facebook post on the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office page.

The Isanti Police Department, which is investigating the attack, told KSTP-TV that Bubba’s “actions constituted declaration of a potentially dangerous dog” under a Minnesota statute that covers unprovoked bites on humans.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that it is reviewing its “K-9 program policies, training, and practices to make sure it is operating at its best and fulfilling our commitments to the community.”

“We certainly understand the concerns that members of the community have and will continue to thoroughly analyze the series of events which occurred in order to make corrections and improvements,” the sheriff’s office said.

“I think Bubba needs more training,” the child’s father told KMSP. “Or Bubba needs to find a new job.”

