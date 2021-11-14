Off-duty Baltimore police officer shoots and kills perpetrator suspected of shooting spree which left two dead

An off-duty police officer who was getting a haircut Saturday shot and killed a suspect believed to have been behind a weekend shooting spree in Baltimore which left two dead.

According to a statement shared to social media by the Baltimore Police Department, authorities arrived at the scene of a barbershop and "learned that an armed gunman walked into the business and shot and killed" a male barber before an off-duty police officer who was in the business at the time "shot the suspect, killing him."

"Investigators believe that the suspect involved in this shooting was also responsible for the shooting that occurred today in the 5000 block of East Oliver Street and the Homicide that occurred in the 4600 block of Eastern Avenue," the police department stated.

In a press conference, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the unidentified off-duty officer "responded to the shooting immediately and with great bravery produced his firearm and fired at the perpetrator, striking the perpetrator."

Baltimore police commissioner Michael Harrison during a community meeting on February 11, 2019, at Forest Park High School. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Harrison also said "detectives are working to determine connectivity between this police involved shooting, this homicide against the barber, in connection with two other shootings that happened slightly prior to this shooting."

"We’re processing three different scenes in three parts of the city," Harrison said, noting the active investigation. "While this perpetrator has expired from his injuries, we will still need answers to these questions."

Authorities also stated that one victim who was involved in the shooting in the 5000 block of East Oliver Street is in critical condition.

