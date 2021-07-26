An off-duty Border Patrol agent in downtown San Diego, California, stopped and apprehended a knife-wielding suspect who charged a bystander near a restaurant, according to the agency.

At around 7:30 p.m., the agent, who was not identified by authorities, left an eatery with his girlfriend on July 19 and witnessed a man waving a blade while moving toward a group of people, officials announced on Monday. The agent instructed everyone to clear the area, directed his significant other to phone 911, and drew his "personally-owned firearm" on the suspect.

The suspect, who at first did not comply with the agent's directives to drop the knife, put down the weapon after an off-duty police officer arrived at the scene and also held a gun to the man, Border Patrol said in a press release.

The pair detained the suspect before San Diego police arrived and placed him into custody.

OFF-DUTY BORDER PATROL AGENT ENCOUNTERS ARMED SMUGGLERS WHILE FISHING WITH FAMILY

The scene was captured in a photograph.

(Border Patrol)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“As sworn public servants, Border Patrol agents are never really off-duty,” Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in a statement. “This agent’s actions embody CBP core values — Vigilance, Integrity, and Service to Country. I am proud of his bravery and composure under pressure.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Border Patrol, Crime, Police, Law Enforcement, San Diego, California

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: Off-duty Border Patrol agent thwarts knife-wielding man